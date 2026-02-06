Miami Baseball Star Named 2026 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

University of Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet has been named to the 2026 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, as announced by USA Baseball on Friday.

The selection marks the second consecutive year Cuvet has appeared on the Golden Spikes Award watch list. He was previously named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist during the 2025 season.

The Golden Spikes Award annually honors the nation’s top amateur baseball player. The 2026 preseason watch list includes 55 players from across high school and college baseball, selected based on their body of work from the previous season. The watch list will be maintained on a rolling basis throughout the year.

Cuvet is coming off a standout sophomore campaign in 2025, starting 61 games and batting .372 with 84 hits, 18 home runs, 84 RBI, 20 doubles and a .708 slugging percentage, while reaching base at a .450 clip.

He continued his strong play in the postseason, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after batting .385 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI to help Miami advance to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.

Across his first two collegiate seasons, Cuvet has appeared in 118 games, compiling a .361 career batting average with 165 hits, 42 home runs, 159 RBI, 35 doubles and a 1.161 OPS. Entering the 2026 season, he sits 20 home runs shy of tying Miami’s all-time career home run record, held by Phil Lane (1982–84).

Hurricanes legend Pat Burrell remains the only University of Miami player to win the Golden Spikes Award, earning the honor in 1998.

Daniel Cuvet’s 2026 Preseason Honors & Recognition

Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American

D1Baseball Preseason First Team All-American

NCBWA Preseason First Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason Third Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason National Player of the Year Award Watch List

D1Baseball No. 1–ranked third baseman in college baseball

Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Miami opens the 2026 season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Lehigh at Mark Light Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

