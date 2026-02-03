Miami Baseball Superstar Tabbed With Baseball America Preseason Recognition

University of Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet earned preseason recognition from Baseball America, being named a Third Team Preseason All-American and selected to the publication’s Preseason National Award Watch List, the first time Baseball America has released preseason national award watch lists.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is coming off a standout sophomore campaign in 2025, starting 61 games and batting .372 with 84 hits, 18 home runs, 84 RBI, 20 doubles and a .708 slugging percentage, while posting a .450 on-base percentage.

Cuvet continued his strong play in the postseason, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after batting .385 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI to help Miami advance to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.

Across his first two collegiate seasons, Cuvet has appeared in 118 games, compiling a .361 career batting average with 165 hits, 42 home runs, 159 RBI, 35 doubles and a 1.161 OPS. With 42 career home runs, Cuvet enters the 2026 season 20 homers shy of tying Miami’s all-time career home run record, held by Phil Lane (1982-84).

Daniel Cuvet’s 2026 Preseason Honors:



Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American

D1Baseball Preseason First Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason Third Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason National Award Watch List

Miami opens the 2026 season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Lehigh at Mark Light Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

The college baseball season is near, and the Miami Hurricanes have a roster and coaching staff that have expectations of making the College Baseball World Series.

Offensively, they return most of their dominant hitters from a Super Regionals team one run away from making it to Omaha. Highlighted by Daniel Cuvet and Jake Ogden, the Canes have the chance to have the most dominant offense in the country.

The only question mark is whether the pitching rotation is similar to last season. The Hurricanes have lost two of the four starters thanks to the MLB Draft, but they return two who saw their roles increase as freshmen.

Tate DeRais and AJ Ciscar prepare for an elevated role this season after stellar freshman campaigns, entering as the No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers in the starting rotation.

