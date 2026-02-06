Two Miami Hurricanes Garner All-America Recognition Before Opening Day

University of Miami third baseman Daniel Cuvet and right-handed pitcher Ryan Bilka earned preseason All-America recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), the association announced Friday.

Cuvet was named a NCBWA Preseason First Team All-American, while Bilka garnered NCBWA Preseason Third Team All-America honors.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is coming off a standout sophomore campaign in 2025, starting 61 games and batting .372 with 84 hits, 18 home runs, 84 RBI, 20 doubles and a .708 slugging percentage, while reaching base at a .450 clip.

Cuvet continued his strong play in the postseason, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after batting .385 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI to help Miami advance to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.

Across his first two collegiate seasons, Cuvet has appeared in 118 games, compiling a .361 career batting average with 165 hits, 42 home runs, 159 RBI, 35 doubles and a 1.161 OPS. Entering the 2026 season, he sits 20 home runs shy of tying Miami’s all-time career home run record, held by Phil Lane (1982–84).

Daniel Cuvet’s Preseason Honors

NCBWA Preseason First Team All-American

Perfect Game Preseason First Team All-American

D1Baseball Preseason First Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason Third Team All-American

Baseball America Preseason National Award Watch List

No. 1–ranked third baseman in college baseball by D1Baseball

Bilka, a transfer from Richmond, also enters the season with national recognition following a strong 2025 campaign. Bilka posted a 2.18 ERA with a 6–2 record and three saves across 18 appearances last season, logging 62.0 innings with 57 strikeouts while holding opposing hitters to a .193 batting average.

Ryan Bilka’s Preseason Honors

NCBWA Preseason Third Team All-American

Perfect Game Preseason Third Team All-American

Miami opens the 2026 season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Lehigh at Mark Light Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Will he stay? Likely not, but the Miami Hurricanes have landed the commitment of one of the top high school prospects and a potential top 10 MLB draft pick, Jacob Lombard.

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is in a great spot after a heartbreaking loss in the Super Regionals against the Louisville Cardinals last season. It was the cardiac Canes through the postseason, but now, they are in rebuild mode.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: