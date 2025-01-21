Miami Baseball Star Named D1 Baseball Preseason All American
Miami Hurricanes sophomore Daniel Cuvet was named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
This marks the sophomore’s third preseason honor and second preseason all-American distinction after being named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American while also being tabbed to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-ACC team and ranked among the top 10 sophomores nationwide by the publication.
Last season, no Division I freshman tallied more RBI (75) than Cuvet, as the Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native posted a .351/.429/.736 slash line in addition to setting a new Miami freshman home run record (24).
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga has done a brilliant job recruiting during the offseason to assist Cuvet and the team the chance at an amazing season. The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, and the Hurricanes came in eighth in the national rankings.
Last season was not the starting point the coach wanted when he returned to Coral Gables. Finishing the season 27 - 30 and 11-19 in conference play was not the vision for this season after a semi-successful season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year prior.
Now the hurricanes look to return back to the 40-plus win team that it once was a few season ago as they look to become powerhouses once agian.
Cuvet and the Hurricanes will start their season in less than a month at Mark Light Field against Niagara, with first pitch commencing at 7 p.m.