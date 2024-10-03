Miami Hurricanes Baseball Ranks As The No. 1 Recruiting Class In The ACC
Head Coach J.D. Arteaga has done a brilliant job recruiting during the offseason. The Miami Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class was ranked highest in the ACC by Baseball America, and the Hurricanes came in eighth in the national rankings.
Last season was not the starting point the coach wanted when he returned to Coral Gables. Finishing the season 27 - 30 and 11-19 in conference play was not the vision for this season after a semi-successful season with an appearance in the NCAA Tournament a year prior.
Miami’s incoming class consists of 17 freshmen, highlighted by six players mentioned in Baseball America’s top 500 draft prospects in July.
Lazaro Collera highlights the Canes' class, as the right-handed pitcher checked in at No. 166. Meanwhile, outfielder Michael Torres was ranked No. 192, infielder Ethan Puig was slotted at No. 230, and outfielder Fabio Peralta was tabbed No. 275 on the prestigious list.
Catcher Evan Taveras and right-handed pitcher James Kleiven finish this elite group of prospects as they check in at No. 317 and No. 320, respectively.
Add along a top 10 transfer portal class that ranked eighth nationally as well, the one down year that the team had last season might be the only one they have had for a while.
The team will be led by Daniel Cuvet who is making strides to be an early-round draft pick only in his sophomore season.
Miami will officially begin official team practice on Oct. 9 at Mark Light Field as they look to a new season with great aspirations on the team's mind.