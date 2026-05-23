Miami Battles No. 2 Georgia Tech For A Final Spot in ACC Tournament: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes look for their first ACC Tournament Finals appearance since 2023, but that also comes against one of the best teams in the country. Miami faces off against Georgia Tech in a matchup that is more than just a great outing.

The Hurricanes want to prove they belong after blowing games against some of the top teams in the country when they had chances to win.

Miami is one of the best teams in the country, and AJ Ciscar gives them one of the best chances to play at an elite level. It also starts with the Canes continuing their sound defense and limiting the mistakes that plagued them all season.

How to Watch: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Georgia Tech

The remaining schedule of the ACC Baseball Championship

Saturday, May 23

Game 13: Miami vs. Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. on ACC Network

Game 14: UNC vs. Pitt, approx. 3 p.m. on ACC Network

New Update:



Due to expected inclement weather in the Charlotte area, Saturday’s ACC Tournament semifinal matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and top-seeded Georgia Tech has been moved to an 11 a.m. first pitch at Truist Field.

Sunday, May 24

Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Pregame:

1st Inning:

Top:

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