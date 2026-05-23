Miami Battles No. 2 Georgia Tech For A Final Spot in ACC Tournament: Live Updates
The Miami Hurricanes look for their first ACC Tournament Finals appearance since 2023, but that also comes against one of the best teams in the country. Miami faces off against Georgia Tech in a matchup that is more than just a great outing.
The Hurricanes want to prove they belong after blowing games against some of the top teams in the country when they had chances to win.
Miami is one of the best teams in the country, and AJ Ciscar gives them one of the best chances to play at an elite level. It also starts with the Canes continuing their sound defense and limiting the mistakes that plagued them all season.
How to Watch: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 1 Georgia Tech
The remaining schedule of the ACC Baseball Championship
Saturday, May 23
- Game 13: Miami vs. Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. on ACC Network
- Game 14: UNC vs. Pitt, approx. 3 p.m. on ACC Network
New Update:
Due to expected inclement weather in the Charlotte area, Saturday’s ACC Tournament semifinal matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and top-seeded Georgia Tech has been moved to an 11 a.m. first pitch at Truist Field.
Sunday, May 24
- Championship Game: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Pregame:
1st Inning:
Top:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5