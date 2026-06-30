IMG Academy Four-Star High on Miami Ahead of Junior Season

Miami could potentially have the number one overall recruiting class in the country for 2028 if it gets a good number of the players who are looking into the program.

What is helping the Hurricanes is the amount of talent in the state of Florida. The Sunshine State has some great talent in the 2028 class, and a lot of them are high on the Hurricanes.

One player who plays in Florida is four-star defensive lineman Chase “CT” Foster. The four-star is originally a Georgia native, but he plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, and Miami is right in the thick of his recruitment.

He recently spoke with Miami on SI about the Hurricanes.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

Since making the move to Florida after his freshman season, Foster has enjoyed his time at IMG and has loved living in the state.

“I do like living in Florida for school, so it’s nice that Miami is in Florida too.”

Just over two weeks ago, college coaches were officially able to contact 2028 recruits, and Miami is making an early impression on Foster.

“I like some of the recruiting coaches I have been talking to. Miami has a great defensive line coach (Jason Taylor), who develops players that play in the NFL.”

Foster does not plan to commit until after his junior season, but Miami is sticking out to him. However, the Hurricanes still have a lot of work to do if they are to land him.

More Recruiting News

Miami recently offered 2027 three-star tight end and UNLV commit Jaylen Fitzgerald. He could be a late addition to the 2027 class if the Hurricanes continue their attempt to flip him from the Rebels. Boston College also recently put its name in the hat for the 6-foot-4 prospect.

2028 four-star receiver target Madoxx Davis shined this past weekend at Nike’s “The Opening.” He told Miami on SI a few weeks ago that the Hurricanes were one of his top schools, but with the craziness of the contact period opening up, he reassured Chad Simmons of Rivals that Miami is still one of his top schools.

Rivals' industry rankings have recently been updated, with Miami quarterback commit Israel Abrams notably rising to being just outside of five-star status in the industry rankings at 39th in the country (top 32 are five-stars). The commit is currently a five-star on 247 Sports but could prove to be an industry five-star (combination of the three biggest recruiting rankings sites) by the end of his senior season.

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