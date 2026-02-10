Miami Closer Named to Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

University of Miami right-handed pitcher Ryan Bilka has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Stopper of the Year Award is presented annually to the nation’s top relief pitcher. Bryan Garcia remains the only Miami Hurricane pitcher to win the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, earning the honor in 2016. The program’s all-time saves leader, Garcia recorded 40 career saves, highlighted by a record-setting performance during the 2016 ACC Championship.

Bilka, a transfer from Richmond, earned national recognition following a strong 2025 campaign with the Spiders. He posted a 2.18 ERA with a 6-2 record and three saves across 18 appearances, logging 62.0 innings while striking out 57 batters and holding opponents to a .193 batting average.

Bilka on the bump ⚠️



Ryan Bilka has been named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kxkAlyNtWt — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 10, 2026

Bilka’s performance out of the bullpen helped anchor Richmond’s pitching staff throughout the season and earned him preseason All-America recognition from multiple outlets entering his first year with the Hurricanes.

Miami's Starting Rotation is Set for Opening Weekend

Sitting in the dugout, ahead of opening weekend for the Miami Hurricances, there way a sense of calmness, focus, and determination from a team that was one run away from Omaha last season.

Moreover, the return of key starting arms will give the Hurricanes the gas and experience they need to kickstart this season.

The Hurricanes open this weekend against Lehigh at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field with three young arms on the mound.

"Our rotation is going to be AJ Ciscar, our ace, starting on Friday, Lazaro Collera on Saturday, and Tate DeRias on Sunday," UM baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga said.

Ciscar and DeRias return to their spots similar to how they finished the season and handled everything during the postseason arms. This only helps the continuity of what the Canes will have on the mound from last season to this season.

Moreover, this moment is special for Ciscar. He hasn't thrown meaningful innings since the Super Regional against Louisville, and now he looks to be the guy for the Canes entering this season.

