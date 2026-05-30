Miami Faces No. 8 Florida in Gainesville Regional: Live Updates

Febuary was the first meeting of the season between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.

Miami battled as much as possible in the two games played, the last one being cancelled due to weather, but it came down to a familiar sound throughout the season. Miami collapsed late, and the Gators took advantage on both sides of the plate.

However, that was at the start of the regular season. Both teams are completely different now, but have familiar faces all around.

It starts with Canes starting pitcher AJ Ciscar who gets the call against the Gators.

"You know, he's had some hiccups this season," head coach J.D. Arteaga said after the Troy victory in the Gainesville Regional. "The good thing is he responded very well, and as recent as week 13, he did not pitch great at home, and then he went to Florida State and threw seven score standings and threw great, you know?

"So hopefully we get a little bit of the same, you know, bounce back type of performance. He's got to be down in the zone. There's no secret to it, you let his sinker work, be able to pitch inside, breaking ball over for strikes, got to head of guys, fielding position. It's baseball, man. There's no secret sauce to it."

All eyes knew this game in the winner's bracket that was bound to come down to the Hurricanes and the Gators. Now is game two for both teams; they look to get one step closer to winning the region.

Yeah, I mean, definitely, definitely super excited to go play against those guys," Miami outfielder Derek Williams said. "But at the end of the day, it's baseball and it's gonna be the same. We've already seen them before. So we're gonna learn from the past and we're gonna go take it to them and see what we can do. And I'm excited for it. It's gonna be a big game and big for our university as well. So it's gonna be a fun one."

Pregame:

1st Inning:

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