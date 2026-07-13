Two Commits Slip Out the MLB Draft, Adding to Miami's 2027 Roster

The 2026 MLB Draft is officially over, meaning that some Miami Hurricanes have reached a new dream, while others have to find another path to glory.

Furthermore, because the draft is also looking at high school players, some have withdrawn from the draft, helping some rosters in the process.

One such roster is Miami.

The Hurricanes' top two recruits, INF Jacob Lombard and LHP Gio Rojas, were both selected in the top 20 of the first round, but they were already expected not to be on the 2027 roster.

Moreover, the Canes are now adding two players to their class who could have an immediate impact on their roster. OF Jon Mara and Canadian lefty Easton Kitura have both withdrawn their names from the MLB Draft, remain committed to the Canes, and are expected to join in the fall.

Mara is a top 250 recruit in this class, while Kitura is one of the best Canadian prospects in this class.

Incoming @CanesBaseball OF commit Jon Mora has announced his intention to withdraw his name from the MLB draft and stick with #GoCanes



A top 250 overall ranked player in this draft staying in South Florida 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tigfKjvqPG — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) July 12, 2026

Per source, @CanesBaseball OF/UT commit Easton Kitura will withdraw his name from the MLB draft and stick with his #GoCanes commitment



A top Canadian left-handed prep bat who had plenty of draft interest and can shine early for the Canes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8uHXpZhtJ2 — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) July 12, 2026

Miami recruiting class was ranked as one of the best 15 in the country. Lead by Rookie Shepard, Mara, and Kitura, the Canes will also bring in seven more recruits.

After last season's showing from Alonzo Alveraz and Gabreiil Milano, the Canes deveolpment has shown promise over the past two seasons. Offensively, the coaching staff has been able to get the most out of the team, the biggest question is how the Canes defense can improve.

With these additions, the Canes will have a better defensive roster than last season, as well as talent returning who went undrafted:

- RF Derek Williams (out of eligibility)

- SS/2B Jake Ogden (out of eligibility) — Signed with the New York Mets

- LF Max Galvin (out of eligibility)

- LHP Frank Menendez

- RHP Nick Robert — Entered the Transfer Portal

- SS Vance Sheahan

Menendez and Sheahan are both expected to return, but the bigger question is how they will be used and whether they will have their spots given the incoming talent who can replace them.

The Hurricanes have a lot to build on after the past two seasons with J.D. Arteaga, who is entering year four as the Canes' head coach. He is also one of the coaches most are looking at who has to show signs of progress after last season.

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