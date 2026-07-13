Two Commits Slip Out the MLB Draft, Adding to Miami's 2027 Roster
The 2026 MLB Draft is officially over, meaning that some Miami Hurricanes have reached a new dream, while others have to find another path to glory.
Furthermore, because the draft is also looking at high school players, some have withdrawn from the draft, helping some rosters in the process.
One such roster is Miami.
The Hurricanes' top two recruits, INF Jacob Lombard and LHP Gio Rojas, were both selected in the top 20 of the first round, but they were already expected not to be on the 2027 roster.
Moreover, the Canes are now adding two players to their class who could have an immediate impact on their roster. OF Jon Mara and Canadian lefty Easton Kitura have both withdrawn their names from the MLB Draft, remain committed to the Canes, and are expected to join in the fall.
Mara is a top 250 recruit in this class, while Kitura is one of the best Canadian prospects in this class.
Miami recruiting class was ranked as one of the best 15 in the country. Lead by Rookie Shepard, Mara, and Kitura, the Canes will also bring in seven more recruits.
After last season's showing from Alonzo Alveraz and Gabreiil Milano, the Canes deveolpment has shown promise over the past two seasons. Offensively, the coaching staff has been able to get the most out of the team, the biggest question is how the Canes defense can improve.
With these additions, the Canes will have a better defensive roster than last season, as well as talent returning who went undrafted:
- RF Derek Williams (out of eligibility)
- SS/2B Jake Ogden (out of eligibility) — Signed with the New York Mets
- LF Max Galvin (out of eligibility)
- LHP Frank Menendez
- RHP Nick Robert — Entered the Transfer Portal
- SS Vance Sheahan
Menendez and Sheahan are both expected to return, but the bigger question is how they will be used and whether they will have their spots given the incoming talent who can replace them.
The Hurricanes have a lot to build on after the past two seasons with J.D. Arteaga, who is entering year four as the Canes' head coach. He is also one of the coaches most are looking at who has to show signs of progress after last season.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5