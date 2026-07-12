Where Each Miami Hurricane Landed in the 2026 MLB Draft

The season was a letdown for the Miami baseball team after its near College Baseball World Series trip the year before, as it was snuffed out in the Gainesville Regional.

However, even with the disappointment, the Canes still had some of the best offensive players in the country heading into the MLB Draft. Now, the draft is underway, and the Canes continue to put more players into the league, giving more talent the chance to show that they are some of the best in the world, which can come from this system.

Here is where each Cane landed in this years MLB Draft:

Washington Nationals 5th Round, Pick 138: Daniel Cuvet, 3B

After coming off last season where he was a Golden Spikes semifinalist, the star Cane and leader of the team's draft stock tanked from a first round pick to being a day two pick thanks to some nagging injuries that slowed him down and forced him to miss the rest of the season.

Daniel Cuvet against Virginia Tech after a home run. | Miami Athletics

However, if he is to get back to full health, he will be one of the steals of the draft for the Nationals, who have a history of picking up Hurricanes and having them work in the system.

Cuvet leaves the Canes third all time in homeruns (54), and top five in hits, runs, batting average, and RBI.

He joins other Cane standouts, 3B Yoyo Morales and pitchers Carson Palmquist and Carson Fischer, in the Nationals organization.

With their 5th-round pick (No. 138 overall), the @Nationals select @CanesBaseball third baseman Daniel Cuvet, No. 120 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/h0EA5PSkWy — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

Las Vegas Athletics 6th Round, 172 Pick: Alex Sosa, C

Miami Hurricanes catcher/first baseman Alex Sosa against Louisville | Miami Athletics

After getting him out of NC State in the transfer portal, the star Cane went on to show how versatile he is later in the season while also providing a consistent bat.

Alex Sosa was the glue that kept the Canes together, whether he was behind the plate at his original position, as a DH, or playing first base when he was called to task.

Sosa joins the Athletics after leading the Canes in home runs this past season (18) and third in batting average (.338). He is the perfect pick for one of the perfect calls.

Vegas is calling…☎️



In the sixth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the @Athletics select Alex Sosa! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PRa7RcZ0ZG — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) July 12, 2026

Cleveland Gardians 10th Round, 303 Pick: Ryan Bilka, CP

New Miami transfer Ryan Bilka during baseball media day ahead of opening weekend. | Jake Baum/Twitter

One of the many closing pitchers for the Canes this season. Even with the highs, there were some lows as well, with one of the former stoppers of the year candidates. Bilka will work on his craft in Cleveland.

Bilka finished his season with a 5.10 ERA, 2-1 W/L record, and four saves.

Miami ➡️ Cleveland



In the tenth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the @CleGuardians select Ryan Bilka! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EiRlcrn51d — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) July 12, 2026

San Diego Padres 12th Round, Pick 365: Rob Evans, SP

Rob Evans at the ACC Baseball Championship | ACC Network

The Hurricanes this season go to a team that needs more lefties in their rotation, and Evans is the perfect southpaw for them.

Evans' story is one of the best from the Canes this season, coming off an injury that limited him in previous years, rising to be the best arm the Canes had and could consistently rely on, no matter who he faced.

Evans led the team in strikeouts and wins this season and was one of the winningest starters in the country. Finishing with a 10-3 record that could be 15-0, Evans finished with a 3.29 ERA, only allowing 11 homers this season with 87.2 innings pitched.

West Coast Rob 🙌



In the twelfth round of the 2026 MLB Draft, the @Padres select Rob Evans! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/at2mxXlTpC — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) July 12, 2026

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