Miami Freshman Michael Torres Earns the LaBovick Defensive Play of the Month
The Miami Hurricanes are headed to Hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg Regional as they prepare for a long journey ahead in the team's return to postseason baseball. One of those players who will have a massive impact is freshman outfielder Michael Torres.
Torres has been a highlight reel defensively for the Hurricanes, and a near game-saving play against Virginia has earned him the LaBovick Defensive Play of the Month.
The Hurricanes will be looking for him to make those same plays in the regional against a strong Alabama batting team. The defense will be needed if the pitching can't find a way to catch wind of what the Hurricanes had during their ten-game winning streak.
Add that to the defensive backing of Torres and Fabio Peralta, the Canes could "upset" the regional favorites in Bama, who head coach J.D. Arteaga believes are "faceless opponents".
"I mean it's tough," Arteaga said on Tuesday. "This time of year it's I always get asked this question for the last 24 years, and it's you're either really good or you're hot right now, so you know the name on the jersey doesn't matter. The conference they come from doesn't matter. They're obviously doing something right if they're one of the in the field of 64, so it's just another opponent, a faceless opponent, and we compete against ourselves and play our best baseball we'll be we'll be okay."
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23