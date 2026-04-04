Miami Goes for Another ACC Series Win Against Virginia Tech: Live Updates, Game 2

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes continue to gel together and figure out the issues that held them back at the start of conference play. Now against the Virginia Tech Hokies, they look for their third series win in a row and back-to-back in ACC play.

Moreover, the Canes' offensive attack continues to grow stronger week after week. Derek Williams leads the offensive spark for the team. The Hurricanes also keep it tight with who they are throwing out there, with Daniel Cuvet and Alex Sosa right behind him in home runs.

The Canes arms are starting to rotate as they also prepare for something more. J.D. Arteaga is starting to figure out his roster even if it's coming near the midpoint of the season.

HOW TO WATCH:

Who: Miami and Virginia Tech

When:

Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 4, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday April 5, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Hokies: Behind junior Nick Locurto’s first career multi-homer game on Tuesday, the Virginia Tech baseball team slugged its way past Radford, 13-5, at Williams Field at Sherman Carter Memorial Stadium.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes' offense was sparked once again against another hot offensive team, Florida Gulf Coast, defeating the Eagles 12-4.

Pregame:

Hey y’all, it's Boots & Baseball Night at The Light! 🙌



Fans can pick up their Miami Maniac cowboy hat as they enter tonight’s game while supplies last! 🤠



Tickets: https://t.co/0Gs7AVuIRs pic.twitter.com/0EYFcEsfdO — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) April 4, 2026

The Hurricanes have one player returning to the lineup who could change more for them offensively than he already has.

Miami’s offense was already one of the best in the country but with Galvin back in the lineup, man https://t.co/z1ZkPzoL86 — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) April 4, 2026

1st Inning:

Top: Bases loaded with one out for Collera early. Let's see if he can work his way out of his own jam. Fabio doesn't have the arm that Torres has, but he got there in time for a great play. The catch and the throw get the Canes out of the first with no damage.

Bottom: The Hurricanes get a lead-off triple from Jake Ogden, but no one could bring him in. The additional rain that came in and the frantic crowd could have been another cause.

2nd Inning:

Top: The Hokies are getting hit after hit against Collera. He continues to throw pitches and leaves them hanging. Already four hits and an earned run.

VT 1, Miami 0

Bottom: The Hurricanes can't respone. They get one on base but many fly outs to right field.

3rd Inning:

Top: Corella continues to allow hits but he is also punch others out. Corella also has four strikeouts.

Bottom: Cuvet with a triple. The wind is a massive factor right now. Alex Sosa with a fly out to bring in Cuvet. Tied game in the bottom of the 3rd.

Miami 1, VT 1

4th Inning:

Top: 6-4-3 double play for the Canes. Collera is starting to eat some innings and is getting better as the game goes on. He is up to five strikeouts and continues to eat.

Bottom: E7 for the Hokies, and it brings in a run from the Canes. Fabio Peralta continues to perform. Runners on second and third with Ogden up.

Miami 2, VT 1

Ogden with his second triple of the game, and it brings in two Canes. Ogden continues to get hot at the right time, and it's great for the Canes.

Miami 4, VT 1

Miami has exploded against the Hokies again in the fourth inning. Cuvet smashes a home run. He has sole possession of third place in the Canes' all-time homer list.

Miami 6, VT 1

5th Inning:

Top: Collera continues to eat more innings and gets out of the way of the Canes offense. He is up to five strikeouts.

Bottom: The Hurricanes get another run in thanks to Brylan West continuing to shock most with his speed and hitting.

Miami 7, VT 1

6th Inning:

7th Inning:

Top: Almost error-free baseball from the Canes. Glidewell's short night is done. Dorso is on the way for the Canes. The Hokies add another run.

Miami 7, Virginia Tech 2

Bottom: Canes do nothing.

8th Inning:

Top: Frank Mendez gets some burn to get some outs.

Bottom: Jake Ogden is a homer away from a cycle. He has been outstanding and has been since Clemson.

MIami 8, VT 2

9th Inning:

Top: Frank Menendez continues to be a positive arm for the Canes. He closes it out as the Canes look to have another closer for the rest of the year.

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