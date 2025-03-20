Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Set to Throw Opening Pitch For Miami vs. No. 5 FSU
The Miami Hurricanes are set to face rival No. 5 Florida State but first, they have a returning guest to throw out the first pitch.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is set to throw the opening when the Canes take on No. 5 Florida State in their home opening series in ACC Play.
ACC play just started but after getting swept by Wake Forest, the Canes need to stack conference wins, and starting against their rival would be great.
Miami Player to Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes dug deep and got a huge win against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday and Gonzalez was the hero of the game. The second baseman went two for four with three RBIs, one run scored, and a home run. His eighth-inning RBI single broke a 5 - 5 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit for Miami. It was a much-needed standout performance and there is no doubt that he was given the game ball after that one.
Florida State Player to Watch
Max Williams, Florida State Seminoles - The Seminoles are coming off a 9 - 3 beatdown at the hands of the Mercer Bears. What a shame. However, all three of those runs came off the bat of their center fielder. Williams hit a three-run home run that provided all of their offense even if it wasn't nearly enough to get the win. He will try to help Florida State get back on track against The U on Thursday.
