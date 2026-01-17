Carson Beck Has Two Reasons Why Miami Can Win A National Championship

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Carson Beck was on championship teams with the Georgia Bulldogs, but he watched from the sideline for those rings that will be in his mancave. This time, he will be on the field as the starting quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.

Beck has been through his ups and downs this season, but when the Canes have needed him most in the College Football Playoff, he has delivered. He has not had to be Superman, even though he tends to do it; Beck has just played the right way at an elite level, guiding Miami to a National Championship game berth at Hard Rock Stadium.

Beck's experience has been vital for this run for the Canes. He has been the glue that has kept the offensive side of the ball performing even when things are not clicking. Because of this, he also has two reasons why this team is different and why they can win the National Championship over No. 1 Indiana on Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think there’s two things specifically that stand out about this football team,” Beck said. “The first one is the way that we’re able to handle adversity. I mean, anybody can look at the season and see there was a bump in the road there in the middle, and this team had a decision that we can make. We either could have laid down, given up, but again, the way that we were able to handle that adversity and bounce back is ultimately the decision that we did make.

I think a huge part of why we were able to answer that adversity is the second reason for why this team has been so good. It’s the connection that this team has. It’s the family aspect of — I mean, we’re in the facility working every single day from January. It’s been a full year of this team and what we’ve been able to do. From the very jump, it’s been work, work, work.”

The Hoosiers' defense has only allowed 11 points all season. They lead the country in that stat while the Canes only give up 14. It's going to be a chess match for Beck against IU's star players, but he is excited for the challenge.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan is brought down by Indiana linebacker Kaiden Turner, left, and Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They play with great discipline,” Beck said. “They play so well as a team. You can tell they’re really, really well-coached. Again, the talent speaks for itself. They’ve done an unbelievable job this year, and we’re really excited for the opportunity to have this challenge to go up against them.

“They don’t make mistakes. They play very, very well together. They’re very disciplined. They’re obviously super talented in all facets of the game. The front seven, D-line, linebackers, their DBs are very talented, play the quarterback’s eyes really well, and they’re very well-coached. It’s difficult to go up against defenses like that that play so well and mesh so well together.”

One player that truly has his attention is star cornerback D’Angelo Ponds. He is the No. 5 cornerback on Mel Kiper’s NFL Draft big board and has 56 tackles and two INTs this year.

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after rushing the ball Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Obviously he’s super, super talented,” Beck said about Ponds. “You look at the ability that he has, what he’s able to have produced for their defense, he’s a centerpiece and a key piece of why they are so successful.”

Beck can settle every doubt and negative thing said about his play and the player that he is in this game. He looks to silence everyone and lift another championship.

