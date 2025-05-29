All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Injury Report Ahead of NCAA Regionals

The Miami Hurricanes might have the offensive powers of Derek Williams and Todd Hudson back in the lineup against Alabama for the first game of the Hattiesburg Regional.

Justice Sandle

Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara.
Cather Todd Hudson after his first homerun as a Hurricane against Niagara. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Miami Hurricanes are here in Hattiesburg, ready to steal the show. It is a 0-0 season now that the postseason is underway, and the Canes are excited about the opportunity to play more baseball.

The energy is different (in a good way), but the Hurricanes are also looking to add some players back into the lineup. Derek Williams and Todd Hudson were spotted at practice ahead of the first game against Alabama in the Hattiesburg Regional. They have been out for over a month, but if one or both are added back into the lineup, it is a positive sign for the Hurricanes' offense.

Before leaving Coral Gables on Tuesday, coach J.D. Arteaga mentioned the health of his team and how prepared they are to have those two back in the lineup.

"[Todd Hudson and Derek Williams] are both cleared," Arteaga said. "They've been cleared for about a little over a week. They're getting better every day, you know, today was, by design, a lighter day for Derek. Hudson went through his full BP routine. Hudson skipped out on the on-field hitting, but both are showing progress, and you know we'll see Friday. We're going to try to put out the best lineup possible, and if they're healthy, they'll be in the lineup."

Miami Baseball preparing and warming up at UCF before game on Tuesday.
Miami Baseball preparing and warming up at UCF before game on Tuesday. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics'

Before going down, Williams had become a consistent bat for the middle of the Canes' lineup. On the season, he is slashing .345/.647/1.063. He had become the second-best bat for the Hurricanes, and adding him back into the lineup might make this regional spooky for other teams. That is, if he is hitting consistent bombs like he started to when he was heating up before the injury.

Hudson was having an okay season, averaging .263 at the plate with only one home run and eight RBIs. However, he could serve as a better bat than some at the bottom of the lineup if needed.

The Hurricanes are ready and prepared for anything, as the team's excitement has started to be felt in the oddly familiar Mississippi humidity.

