Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal

While the Hurricanes are preparing for Super Regionals, they have lost it's first player to the transfer portal. Freshman pitcher Ryan Ashford has entered the transfer portal.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Coach J.D. Arteaga after Series sweep against Niagara
Miami Hurricanes Coach J.D. Arteaga after Series sweep against Niagara

"I want to thank the University of Miami for this year, but upon further reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining," Ashford posted on his X.

The freshman only saw four appearances in the early part of the season and stayed benched once head coach J.D. Arteaga knew what he wanted out of his roster. In those four appearances, Ashford threw for 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs with a 5.40 ERA.

The majors are missing a ton of lefties, and Ashford could have found a way to play for the Canes this year had he last performed. Ashford is a talented player, but he still needs some time to develop. Out of high school, he was the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in Florida and a top 50 lefty in the country.

How To Watch NCAA Super Regionals: Miami at Louisville

How To Watch: Miami at Louisville

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame.
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame.

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville

When: Friday, June 5

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:  Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Super Regional Schedule:

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change

Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

