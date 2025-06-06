Miami Hurricanes Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal
While the Hurricanes are preparing for Super Regionals, they have lost it's first player to the transfer portal. Freshman pitcher Ryan Ashford has entered the transfer portal.
"I want to thank the University of Miami for this year, but upon further reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining," Ashford posted on his X.
The freshman only saw four appearances in the early part of the season and stayed benched once head coach J.D. Arteaga knew what he wanted out of his roster. In those four appearances, Ashford threw for 1.2 innings, allowing four hits and two runs with a 5.40 ERA.
The majors are missing a ton of lefties, and Ashford could have found a way to play for the Canes this year had he last performed. Ashford is a talented player, but he still needs some time to develop. Out of high school, he was the No. 4 left-handed pitcher in Florida and a top 50 lefty in the country.
How To Watch: Miami at Louisville
What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville
When: Friday, June 5
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Jim Patterson Stadium, Louisville, KY
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: ESPN+
Super Regional Schedule:
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change
Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)