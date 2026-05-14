Miami Looks for Its First Ranked Win of the Season Against No. 11 FSU: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes are looking for a season statement. The ups and downs this season with the pitching rotation, bullpen, injuries, and decision-making all come down to this.

The Canes battle No. 11 Florida State for a chance for a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, boost their RPI, and get some revenge for last season's series loss. This time, it is on the road in Tallahassee, where Miami looks to earn the first win of the series behind Rob Evans and an electric offensive approach.

How to Watch: Miami at No. 11 Florida State

When:

Thursday, May 14th, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, May 15th, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 16th, 2:00 p.m.

Where: Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ACCN, ESPN2

Last Time Out, Florida State: The Seminoles squeezed out a series victory over Clemson, climbing the rankings in a comeback victory. Pitching continues to be a plus for the Noles while their offense still hums without Myles Bailey.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes rounded out a series victory against the Louisville Cardinals with an impressive showing from their bullpen. The Canes let up a few early, but after that, the biggest weakness of the season was the one that pushed them over the edge, along with an outstanding performance from the ACC Player of the Week, Alex Sosa.

Pregame:

1st Inning:

Top:

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube,and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: