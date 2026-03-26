Miami Looks for First ACC Series Win Starting with Clemson: Live Updates; Game One

The Miami Hurricanes are riding a five-game winning streak, but if the Hurricanes want to send a message, they will have to make it against Clemson on the road as they return to conference play.

The Hurricanes' offense is starting to find its rhythm again, along with Daniel Cuvet and Derek Williams. The 2-7 lineup against anyone has been one of the most dangerous groups in the country. Now the Canes prepare for a streaky Tigers team coming off a bad loss against No. 15 Coastal Carolina.

Moreover, if the Hurricanes want to prove that they are a serious program, winning this season and getting back on track inside the ACC is the perfect way to do it. The vibes are high in Coral Gables during this five-game win streak, but with a sweep against the Tigers, the Canes could be ready to return to the spotlight.

The issue now is the bullpen, which remains a question mark this season.

The Hurricanes are due back two arms over the next few weeks, and if Nick Robert and Frank Menedez can provide good stuff, the Canes can find themselves back in a groove.

However, there is some positive news. First, freshman lefty Sebastian Santos-Olson will get the start for the Canes while Rob Evans continues to man the Saturday slot. Sunday will remain TBH, the Canes will be adding an arm while losing one.

Arteaga also confirmed that Florida transfer Frank Menedez will be available for the first time this season during the Tigers series.

How to Watch: Miami at Clemson Baseball

Who: Miami and Clemson

When: March 25, 6 p.m. ET - March 27 ET

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Clemson: No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallied from a 9-3 deficit with eight runs in the final three innings to defeat No. 24 Clemson 11-9 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers dropped to 18-8.2

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (19-6, 2-4) were victorious Tuesday night at Mark Light Field against the Florida Atlantic Owls by a final score of 10-6. Miami’s nine runs in the opening five frames helped move the Hurricanes to a perfect 7-0 start in midweek matchups this season.

Pregame:

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