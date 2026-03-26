The Injury Bug has Taken Another Hit to Miami Baseball

The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 2-4 ACC) are on the road to kick-start their series against the Clemson Tigers, but they will have to do it without several star players.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga confirmed that Miami's ace AJ Ciscar will not be available against the Tigers due to a bicep strain. The Hurricanes will also be without outfielder Michael Torres for a few weeks, thanks to a knee strain he suffered against Creighton.

However, there is some positive news. First, freshman lefty Sebastian Santos-Olson will get the start for the Canes while Rob Evans continues to man the Saturday slot. Sunday will remain TBH, the Canes will be adding an arm while losing one.

Arteaga also confirmed that Florida transfer Frank Menedez will be available for the first time this season during the Tigers series.

Miami's Availability Report Ahead of Clemson Series.



Miami Baseball is riding a five-game win streak and looks for its first ACC Series Win of the season. pic.twitter.com/iyud0YZypE — Eye of the Hurricanes (@CanesCentralSI) March 26, 2026

Another positive is Canes left fielder Max Galvin being moved up from the injury report, as he will start batting again after being in a boot the past month due to a foot injury.

The Hurricanes continue to rotate players in and out of the lineup, and without the healthiest roster, the Canes continue to show fight. Now they battle the Tigers for their first ACC series win of the season.

Miami is led by explosive offensive firepower. Daniel Cuvet is chasing history as the sole home run king in Hurricanes history, while Derek Williams continues to be a monster hitter behind him. The lineup presents itself as dangerous.

How to Watch: Miami at Clemson Baseball

Who: Miami and Clemson

When: March 26, 7 p.m. ET - March 28

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, Clemson: No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallied from a 9-3 deficit with eight runs in the final three innings to defeat No. 24 Clemson 11-9 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers dropped to 18-8.2

Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (19-6, 2-4) were victorious Tuesday night at Mark Light Field against the Florida Atlantic Owls by a final score of 10-6. Miami’s nine runs in the opening five frames helped move the Hurricanes to a perfect 7-0 start in midweek matchups this season.

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