The Injury Bug has Taken Another Hit to Miami Baseball
The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 2-4 ACC) are on the road to kick-start their series against the Clemson Tigers, but they will have to do it without several star players.
Head coach J.D. Arteaga confirmed that Miami's ace AJ Ciscar will not be available against the Tigers due to a bicep strain. The Hurricanes will also be without outfielder Michael Torres for a few weeks, thanks to a knee strain he suffered against Creighton.
However, there is some positive news. First, freshman lefty Sebastian Santos-Olson will get the start for the Canes while Rob Evans continues to man the Saturday slot. Sunday will remain TBH, the Canes will be adding an arm while losing one.
Arteaga also confirmed that Florida transfer Frank Menedez will be available for the first time this season during the Tigers series.
Another positive is Canes left fielder Max Galvin being moved up from the injury report, as he will start batting again after being in a boot the past month due to a foot injury.
The Hurricanes continue to rotate players in and out of the lineup, and without the healthiest roster, the Canes continue to show fight. Now they battle the Tigers for their first ACC series win of the season.
Miami is led by explosive offensive firepower. Daniel Cuvet is chasing history as the sole home run king in Hurricanes history, while Derek Williams continues to be a monster hitter behind him. The lineup presents itself as dangerous.
How to Watch: Miami at Clemson Baseball
Who: Miami and Clemson
When: March 26, 7 p.m. ET - March 28
Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson, SC
TV: ACCNX
Last Time Out, Clemson: No. 15 Coastal Carolina rallied from a 9-3 deficit with eight runs in the final three innings to defeat No. 24 Clemson 11-9 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers dropped to 18-8.2
Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes (19-6, 2-4) were victorious Tuesday night at Mark Light Field against the Florida Atlantic Owls by a final score of 10-6. Miami’s nine runs in the opening five frames helped move the Hurricanes to a perfect 7-0 start in midweek matchups this season.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5