Sweet 16 Live Scores, Updates: Purdue-Texas Starts Men’s March Madness Second Weekend

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament continues Thursday with four games in the Sweet 16 in the West and South Regionals. No. 2 seed Purdue and No. 11 Texas get things started at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV); No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 4 Arkansas, 9:45 p.m. ET (CBS); and No. 2 Houston vs. No. 3 Illinois, 10:05 p.m. ET (TBS/truTV). Bryan Fischer reseeded the field after the first two rounds, and Fischer joined Pat Forde and Kevin Sweeney to make Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and national championship picks. Plus, check out five bold predictions for the Sweet 16 from Patrick Andres. Sports Illustrated will have live updates throughout the Sweet 16 with analysis, score updates and more from around the bracket.

Men’s Sweet 16 live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from March Madness

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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