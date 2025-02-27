Miami Pitcher Griffin Hugus Prepares for No. 8 Florida
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are on the road this weekend to face its first major opponent of the season, and star pitcher Griffin Hugus is prepared for the oppurtinity against No. 8. Florida.
"I mean this is the reason you come to a big program like Miami," Hugus said. To get a play some rivalry games, I mean at Cincinnati the rivalry against Xavier wasn't nearly as cool as going to play the Gators this weekend, so I'm just excited to be a part of something at this school."
Hugus has been nothing short of exceptional to start this season. He was named ACC Pitcher of the Week after a stellar opening weekend series. He followed that up with another impressive week as well. In his first two starts, he is 2-0 and has a 1.50 ERA with 20 strikeouts while only allowing two hits and a home run.
"I think just a lot of confidence from the coaching staff that they put in me makes it really easy just to go out there and try to have fun," Hugus said.
The Gators have been off to a good start at bat. Catcher Brody Doney has a quick five home runs and nine RBIs slashing a .448/1.069/1.159. He highlights the Gators who are hitting at a .345 rate. Hugus is ready but also knows that it is just another game in the long season ahead. He also trusts in his defense and what he can do on the mound.
"I think it's just like any other game where you go out there and you have that kind of confidence in your defense you just go do what you what's good at and that usually works out when you have good defense behind you."
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.