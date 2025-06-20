All Hurricanes

Miami's Daniel Cuvet Tabbed With Another First Team All-American Honor

 Miami Hurricanes slugger Daniel Cuvet has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Friday.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) after winning in the Louisville Super Regionals.
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) after winning in the Louisville Super Regionals. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

 Miami Hurricanes slugger Daniel Cuvet has been named a First-Team All-American by Baseball America, the publication announced Friday.

Cuvet is the first Hurricane to earn Baseball America First-Team All-America honors since pitcher Andrew Walters, who received the accolade in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Cuvet put together one of the most dominant offensive years in college baseball, hitting .372 with 18 home runs and 84 RBI. His 84 RBI rank fifth-most in a single season in Miami history, while his 42 career homers are tied for seventh all-time at Miami

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame.
Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami third baseman stayed red-hot down the stretch, batting .472 over the final 15 games of the season with 25 hits, seven doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBI. During that span, he posted a fantastic .943 slugging percentage and a .576 on-base percentage.

In the postseason, Cuvet continued to shine, earning Hattiesburg Regional MVP honors after hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, and five RBI in Miami’s 3-1 outing. His efforts helped the Hurricanes punch their ticket to the NCAA Louisville Super Regional for the first time since 2016.

Cuvet ranked second on the team with 26 multi-hit games and led the Hurricanes with 22 multi-RBI outings, including 10 games with at least three RBI and two games with five or more.

Miami Hurricanes Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet at bat against Duke on Friday Night Matchup.
Miami Hurricanes Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet at bat against Duke on Friday Night Matchup. / Miami Athletics

This marks Cuvet’s fourth postseason All-America honor, as he was also named to the First Team by ABCA/Rawlings and earned Second-Team recognition from both Perfect Game and the NCBWA.

Courtsey of Miami Athletics

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball