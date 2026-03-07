No. 24 Miami Collapses Against Boston College In Extra Innings, Dropping Game One

No. 24 Miami struggles to close out the game against the Boston College Eagles, gifting them their first win in conference play, while struggling to end the game.

After the Florida series loss, Miami found itself asking what needed to change in the lineup and how it could take advantage of runners on base. Against the Eagles, they still struggled to push runners home, even with a fast start.

UM opened the game with a bases-clearing double from superstar Daniel Cuvet, who ended up having a solid bounce-back game after a struggling week at the plate. Cuvet would go and finish the game 2-5, taking smart and selective hits.

Moreover, it would be an outstanding night, outside of another questionable inning, from Friday starter AJ Ciscar. Ciscar has consistently shown that he has been the Hurricanes' ace this season, throwing multiple zeros on the board. In the first two, he was able to get quick outs and limit his pitches.

At the bottom of the second, the Hurricanes would add more runs thanks to the outstanding freshman Dylan Dubovik. The 6-foot-4 phenom only has one approach at the plate this season, and it is to hit every ball out of the park. He did for his fourth home run of the season, bringing in three runs, extending Miami's lead to five.

However, there is a consistent bad inning in most of Ciscar's starts. This time, it came in the third inning. He would give up four hits and bring in four runs, cutting into the Canes' lead.

However, he bounced back, throwing a gem, playing into his strengths of ground outs, and outstanding defense in the outfield. The Canes would continue to hit the ball well; however, they would continue to struggle bringing runners in. The Hurricanes got on base 15 times just off hits, but most of those runs came in the first two innings.

Miami would add more runs in the third and in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the lead back to three, maintaining a 7-4 lead. However, after the eighth inning, it would be the end of Ciscar's night. Ciscar only had 86 pitches and could have stayed, but it would be another idea, head coach J.D. Aretaga.

Call Dylan Dubovik for all your insurance run needs 📲



📺: ACCNX pic.twitter.com/Y16wh3LQj6 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 7, 2026

With a comfortable two-run lead, the Canes would throw in their closer, Ryan Bilka, for the final inning, but it did not go to plan.

Bilka would give up, two hits bringing in two runs to tie the game at the top of the ninth, 7-7. It highlights the struggles of the Hurricanes' bullpen early in the season, while they wait for two arms to come in the next few weeks.

Miami needed a hero, and they would have a chance with two outs, a runner on base, and Cuvet on the plate. However, he would go down swinging, now pushing for more innings.

Bilka would go on to have a great 10th inning, downing two with strikeouts and going down the order. The Canes would continue to leave runners on base. Finally, the dam would break for the Eagles in the 11th inning, bringing in a runner after struggles with the pitch communications, a consistent failure that has happened all season.

Now the Hurricanes look to rebound in game two, at Mark Light Field at 6:00 p.m. ET.