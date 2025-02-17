Miami's Griffin Hugus Ranked Top Pitcher From Opening Weekend
The Miami Hurricanes (3-0) might already have its ace with Cincinnati transfer pitcher Griffin Hugus dominating on the mound on Saturday during the opening weekend series against Niagara.
He was ranked as the top D1 Pitcher by 64 Analytics after a monster Saturday night.
Switching from being a two-way player to now only focusing on being a pitcher has sparked something in this Hurricanes rotation. Hugus looks as confident as ever and now that he only has to focus on pitching, his growth could lead him to being a top draft pick.
Hugus pitched with confidence and was electric the second he stepped on the plate. He doesn't waste time. He gets on the mound, does his job, and walks off like the best pitcher in the country.
Throughout the first 5.3 in Saturday's game, the junior Cincinnati transfer was in control of the entire game and threw a fantastic game. He had 10 strikeouts, and not until the sixth is when he allowed a runner on base. He finished his night in the sixth with 11 strikeouts and owning any Eagle that was put in front of him.
"I just felt very comfortable just knowing that I got Tanner [Smith] catching me I just try to stay very grounded on the mound just keep praying to myself as I get out there and throw just knowing that if I had that kind of roots in Christ that's easy for me just to go out there and throw," Griffin said after Saturday's game.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.