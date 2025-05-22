Miami's Jake Ogden Named Brooks Wallace Award Semifinalist
Miami Hurricanes junior shortstop Jake Ogden has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. The Brooks Wallace Award is presented annually by the College Baseball Foundation to recognize the most outstanding shortstop in the country, evaluating excellence in both on-field performance and character.
Ogden has been a standout in his first season with Miami –starting in all 55 games. One of the pillars for the Hurricanes’ offense, Ogden boasts a .350 batting average while tallying 76 hits, 8 home runs and 30 RBI over the 2025 season.
The infielder posted a .419 on-base percentage and .512 slugging percentage, while going a perfect 12-for-12 in stolen bases. Defensively, Ogden anchored the infield with a .970 fielding percentage, committing only seven errors in 234 total chances.
In ACC play, Ogden batted .333 in conference games, with 39 hits, 3 home runs and 9 RBIs across 29 ACC contests. He also registered a .400 on-base percentage and .462 slugging in league action, and was a perfect 7-for-7 on stolen bases against ACC opponents.
Ogden’s steady defense shined against conference competition as well as the native from Homestead, Florida, recorded a .971 fielding percentage in ACC games.
Ogden produced numerous standout performances throughout the season. He led the Hurricanes with 235 multi-hit games, including seven three-hit outings.
In a May 16 win over Notre Dame, he blasted a two-run home run – his eighth of the year – to help ignite a 15–1 victory. Earlier in May, he went 3-for-3 with an RBI in a series finale at Virginia, reaching base five times and adding a stolen base in that game.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics