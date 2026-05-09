Miami's Losing Formula Continues to Hinder Them, Dropping Game Two in Extras to Louisville

CORAL GABLES — Senior night is one of the emotional times of year for many teams. For the Miami Hurricanes, ten players and the coaching staff were recognized at the beginning of the game.

It was only right that those same seniors would be the reason the Hurricanes fought back against the Louisville Cardinals, but it wasn't enough as the bullpen fails the team again in extra innings.

Moreover, it came with some struggles from Lazaro Collera. The starting sophomore played three clean innings before he saw the ACC home run leader, Teague Davis, again. Davis would blast his all-time league-tieing homer to put the Cardinals up 3-2, before it would be followed by another home run.

However, the fifth inning would be kind to the Hurricanes again similar to game ones nine run outing.

It started with the Canes' star slugger Derek Williams driving in one run, which cut into the lead, before his protection Alex Sosa would blast his 13th home run of the season to give the Canes three runs on the board.

Serving up Sosa bombas 💣 pic.twitter.com/Wy3k1hNB4c — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 9, 2026

Furthermore, it would come down to the Canes' bullpen to close it out for the game. It has been a struggle all season, and the reason why this team has dropped the games they have.

It would also be the reason the Canes would find themselves down again, with the bullpen leading on two late runs in the eighth inning, forcing the Hurricanes to battle back again.

Ryan Bilka would have his hat on straight and would go to work, reminding the Canes faithful why he was a Preseason All-American, lighting the rest of the lineup, getting Miami out of a jam.

Freshman Alonzo Alveraz would come to save the day for the Canes with the hit that would bring in a wild Tate DeRias appearance tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.

However, even with Bilka going two innings, the Hurricanes still couldn't find any extra runs in extra innings.

It would turn into another bullpen meltdown, this time from Jake Dorn, letting Tague Davis get the ACC single-season home run record as the Cardinals returned the favor from the fifth inning in game one with a nine-run 11th inning.

The Hurricanes look to not have the struggles affect them and will try to close out the Cardinals in the rubber match on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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