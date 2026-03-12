Miami's Offense Explodes Against the UCF Knights, Bouncing Back In Win

The Hurricanes were on a mission to send a message, and no better way to do that than leading off with a homerun. Second-baseman Jake Ogden started the game smashing his second home run of the season in the first inning, making sure that the Canes wanted to make a point.

However, the sole issue with this Hurricanes team so far this season has been their bullpen and pitching. Midweek gives the chance for anyone to see what they can give at any point, but the Canes would go through pitchers like a knife through butter against the Knights.

Don't know the type of boost Nick Robert and Frank Menedez will give this Miami pitching core coming off of injuries, but if net positive, it can turn the whole season back around. — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) March 12, 2026

The Canes would start freshman Sebastian Santos-Olson, but it didn’t last long. After pitching 1.1 innings, he had given up four hits and a run and had thrown only one strike. It was clear from the beginning that the Hurricanes would be a bullpen game.

Santos-Olson would give up a homer right back in the bottom of the first, instantly getting pulled for TJ Coats in the second after a single walk.

It was a game of walks and missed oppurtunies, one the Hurricanes where able to take advantage of.

After getting down 2-1 in the bottom of the third, the Hurricanes would respond with a three-run fourth.

Brylan West singled through the left side of the infield bringing in Daniel Cuvet from second base.

After a wild pitch, Alex Sosa would go and get another run after advancing to third. Then, cleaning up the mess would be freshman Alonzo Alverez bringing in West for a 4-2 lead.

The Hurricanes would then respond again in the fifth with a Cuvet RBI single, kickstarting his hot night at the plate. The Canes would add another run in the sixth with Alverez bringing in West once again before he was tagged out for being too greedy.

However, the Canes bullpen would flush through two other mound visits, and in the bottom of the sixth, Lyndon Glidewell would give up a three-run homer that would cut into the Canes lead 6-5.

However, this Hurricanes lineup is based on its length. If you got through Cuvet, you have to go through Sosa, then Derek Williams, then West, the star freshman Dylan Dubovik.

The Knights would feel that pressure in the top of the seventh when the Canes would add three more runs, with some help with the bases being loaded and nearly going through the full nine during the inning.

That would be the last bit of life that Canes gave the Knights. Closer Ryan Bilka came and punched out the rest of the lineup in the bottom of the ninth earning the Canes another midweek win.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: