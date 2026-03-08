No. 24 Miami Cruising to Victory, Tying Series Against Boston College

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Losing this series against Boston College wasn't an option for No. 24 Miami, as they win game two 5-3 on a chilly and windy night in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes saw a more disciplined team compared to the night before, consistently making the right play defensively and being more in tune with the game starting in the first inning.

The Hurricanes continue to have fast starts this time, putting up three runs in the first thanks to Daniel Cuvet and a bases-clearing RBI double. The extra would come from star freshman Dylan Dubovik bringing in another run as well.

3 run frame to start our Saturday night 👏



📺: ACCNX

With a 3-0 lead, the Canes had room to play with, allowing a run in the second with a few on base. Outside of the one inning, Saturday starting pitcher, Rob Evans continues to play at an elite level. Against the Eagles, he put many zeros on the board, giving the team a chance to extend the lead offensively.

Entered catcher Alex Sosa to extend the lead in the following inning. He lined a sinker to the outfield, nearly entering the parking garage next to Mark Light Field, pushing the lead to three.

Sosa is now tied for first in the ACC in homeruns alongside Cuvet.

Waayyyy back back back back back back back back back and GONE 🗣️



📺: ACCNX

The next inning would see the star freshman smash his second home run of the series, making a point to never pull him again in pitch-hitting situations, giving the Canes another home run, and adding a fifth home run of the season.

Evans would go on to finish his night after completing the seventh inning. Evans would earn the win, moving him to 3-1. He finished 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 8 Ks, 3 BB, 97 Pitches (59 Strikes)

However, scares would continue to happen in the eighth inning, similar to other games. The bullpen remains a question mark this season. Jake Dorn would get the call after Evans and even get ahead, giving the Eagles some life.

Nevertheless, the Alabama transfer Packy Bradley-Cooney would get the Canes out of trouble at the top of the ninth, finishing off the victory, grounding the Eagles.

The Hurricanes would also see consistent defensive efforts that were not there in the first game. This was a more disciplined Canes team that knew that they couldn't let this series slip away.

The No. 24 team in the country will return to Mark Light on Sunday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m ET to win their first conference series of the year.

