Miami Secures Top 15 Series, Defeating No. 13 Georgia Tech 7-2
The University of Miami baseball team (23-17, 8-9 ACC) secured the series against the No. 13 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (29-10, 14-6 ACC) by a score of 7-2 Saturday evening at Mark Light Field.
Miami starter AJ Ciscar (2-1) earned the win for the Hurricanes as the freshman right-hander turned in 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits while striking out seven – tying his single-game career high for strikeouts. Relievers Will Smith and Alex Giroux combined to allow just one run over the final 3 2/3 innings to secure the win.
Brady Jones (4-1) took the loss for the Yellow Jackets (29-10, 14-6 ACC), surrendering five earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Georgia Tech’s offense was limited to seven hits, with Caleb Daniel and Will Baker driving in the team’s only runs.
Daniel Cuvet delivered Miami’s first two runs with a 399-foot two-run homer to left field in the opening inning, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead after one. The sophomore slugger from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., remains hot at the plate, tallying his fourth home run in the last five games.
Miami’s offense resurfaced in the third inning when Max Galvin ripped a line-drive double down the right-field line, bringing home freshman Michael Torres. The extra-base hit marked Galvin’s eighth double of the season and extended the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-0.
With sacrifice flyouts from Daniel Cuvet and Dorian Gonzalez Jr., the Hurricanes found themselves ahead, 5-0, a third of the way through the contest.
With Ciscar retiring eleven straight Yellow Jackets, Georgia Tech didn’t tally a run until the sixth inning when Caleb Daniel registered an RBI single to bring home Parker Brosius.
Miami answered with a solo home run from Jake Ogden in the seventh and an RBI single by freshman Fabio Peralta in the eighth to add a pair of insurance runs.
Although Georgia Tech plated a run in the top of the ninth, the Hurricanes turned their third double play of the game to seal their third consecutive ACC series win.
Miami will now look to complete the series sweep over No. 13 Georgia Tech on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mark Light Field. The series finale is set to be broadcast on ACCNX and available on WVUM 90.5 FM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics