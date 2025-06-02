Miami Shutout in the First Inning, Prepares for Game Seven in Regional Final
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — It was over after the first inning.
“Well, not the way you draw it up,” Head Coach J.D. Arteaga said. "It's tough to come back from that, but our team kept battling there. We're kind of in a tough spot there. It just got away from us there, but our guys kept fighting."
The Miami Hurricanes suffered their first loss of the weekend after freshman pitcher Tate DeRias allowed nine runs in the first inning, killing any hope the Hurricanes had of going 3-0 in the Hattiesburg Regional.
The lights were just too bright for the young freshman, who was overwhelmed to start the game. It was also his first time seeing live action in over two weeks, thanks to an early ACC tournament exit.
“That you know, pitches were down," Arteaga said about DeRias. "They weren't terrible pitches, but they were middle of the plate, and they couldn't get to it. So guys just hit some balls hard as well, just some of those things that, you know, little hard to ask somebody at the other end.”
The Hurricanes tried to make a push for a comeback, but the team was deflated after the first. Tanner Smith hit a home run in the second, however, the lead remained at nine with another solo home run shot from the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
The Hurricanes tried to rally. They had a fantastic fifth inning from freshman Michael Torres and the top of the Hurricanes' lineup. Torres found himself with a rare hit that brought in a run, and after came Jake Ogden and Max Galvin to bring in some runs for the Canes. Cuvet was up and then walked, giving last night's grand slam hitter, Dorian Gonzalez Jr., a chance at destiny again. However, this time, he grounded out at first but still brought in a run, leading to the Canes cutting the lead to five.
The Hurricane still had momentum, but Arteaga pulled senior Jackson Cleveland, who was pitching a fantastic game for Alex Giroux. If you have paid attention to him all season, he started strong, but putting him in these high-pressure situations, he struggles. He did again and gave up a two-run homer that shut down the Hurricanes.
"He's been our stopper," Arteaga said about Giroux. "He's come in and got some jams, He doesn't make that pitch on a 3-2 count, you know, we really familiar with our guys and Jackson [Cleveland] was about at the end of his rope there at the end when we broke there, and you just know this fast forward. I think you started end of two now. He wasn't making great pitches at the end."
The Hurricanes will burn this game from their memory and know that it is do or die now, with a game seven against the Eagles awaiting them.
"You're 0-0 every morning. Arteaga said. "You only look backwards to learn. We look forward to preparing. All that matters is the present. 1-0 gets us to that next step."