Miami Shutouts Duke, Tying Series Against the Blue Devils

The first game highlighted a lot that goes wrong with Miami in weekend series, but on Saturdays, the Hurricanes play some of their best baseball.

Against the Duke Blue Devils, the Hurricanes nearly run-ruled the ACC foe thanks to an early offensive output and an outstanding outing from lefty pitcher Rob Evans.

The Hurricanes knew something needed to change in their lineup. The offense felt disjointed, and the instant change was to move center-fielder Michael Torres back to his original batting spot in the nine hole, while moving the rest of the lineup up one.

This move proved to be an instant success. Early in the first, the Canes would tack on three runs thanks to some troubles on the mound of the Blue Devils.

Ogden would get walked his first time at the plate, then after a wild pitch, he would be brought home to score the first. After a sacrifice fly brought in Daniel Cuvet, following the start of a great day for freshman Alonzo Alveraz, bringing in his first of three RBI of the day.

Quick start for the Canes 💪 pic.twitter.com/R2BlH17Pbs — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 14, 2026

Alverez was another standout freshman that head coach J.D. Arteaga had praised all season. The DH/catcher continues to show that his future is bright with the Hurricanes in each passing game.

In the following inning, the Canes would take advantage of more mistakes from the Blue Devils putting nine on base while bringing in four. Alverez would drive in his final two RBIs of the day, pushing the Canes' lead to 7-0, allowing Evans to have full range to control the game.

Two runs score off the bat of Alonzo Alvarez!



A four-run frame for the Canes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uexyGXSOqm — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 14, 2026

Evans is a confident pitcher. The lefty with a 92-94 mph fastball, breaking ball, and slider displayed everything he had in his 104-pitched outing.

Evans would pick off a batter and organize several double plays, while also striking out five at the plate. It is a lower number than his proven outing, when he consistently puts zeros on the board; no one cares how it’s done.

It also helps that the team plays more confidently defensively with him on the rubber. Brylan West has grown as a defensive stud at first base, flashing his glove multiple times against the Blue Devils.

Evans finished the game pitching 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, and 5 Ks.

Caught 'em lacking 😴 pic.twitter.com/TBfItQViz8 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 14, 2026

Even with the offense slowing down after adding another run in the third. The Canes 8-0 lead be enough to keep the Blue Devils off the board for the rest of the game. Derek Williams would add a solo-run homerun in the top of the ninth to extend the lead to nine for a bit more insurance.

Closing for the Canes would be reliever Lyndon Glidewell, ending the game with five strikeouts on two innings pitched.

Now the Canes look to get their first series win in ACC as they take on the Blue Devils with an early tip-off of 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

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