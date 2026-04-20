What Does Miami Baseball Need to do to Crack the Top 25 Again?

Another week goes by, and the Miami Hurricanes are left off the rankings. The Canes are coming off a series win against Stanford, winning their fifth straight series, and fourth straight in ACC play.

However, even with the wins, the Hurricanes have struggled to put a complete weekend together and sweep a conference opponent. Either a bullpen disaster happens, or defensive errors start to mount.

The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, but they still have their ups and downs. These are the little things holding the Canes back from playing their best baseball and reaching back into the top 25.

Moreover, the Canes have to help themselves because of the lack of names they have to face this season. The biggest series win of the season was against Wake Forest, but the series dropped to No. 21 Florida, No. 22 Boston College, and Duke are the main reasons the Canes are still on the outside looking in.

They have to win all of their series for the rest of the season, with the most meaningful one being against No. 8 Florida State at the end of the season. It might be their best way to get a hosting spot in regionals if they take care of business the rest of the season.

It would also show the culmination of what the Canes can be and will be in the future. They have Omaha-centered goals, but they also have to play like it.

Miami's Remaining Teams to Face:

Cal (RPI — 71)

NC State ((RPI — 50)

Louisville (RPI — 117)

Florida State ((RPI — 10)

D1Baseball Top 25, April 20

(ranking, team, record)

1. UCLA, 36-3

2. North Carolina, 33-7

3. Georgia Tech, 32-7

4. Texas, 30-8

5. Georgia, 32-9

6. Oregon State, 30-8

7. Texas A&M, 31-7

8. Florida State, 28-11

9. Coastal Carolina, 28-11

10. Virginia, 28-13

11. Auburn, 27-12

12. West Virginia, 27-9

13. Alabama, 28-13

14. Oklahoma, 27-12

15. Mississippi State, 30-10

16. Kansas, 29-11

17. Ole Miss, 29-12

18. Southern Mississippi, 28-12

19. Oregon, 28-11

20. Nebraska, 31-9

21. Florida, 28-13

22. Boston College, 31-12

23. USC, 30-11

24. Arkansas, 26-15

25. Arizona State, 28-13



Dropped Out: UCF

Baseball America Rankings, April 20

(ranking, team)

1. UCLA

2. North Carolina

3. Texas

4. Georgia Tech

5. Oregon State

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Texas A&M

9. Oklahoma

10. Coastal Carolina

11. Florida State

12. Florida

13. Mississippi State

14. West Virginia

15. Kansas

16. Southern Mississippi

17. Boston College

18. Arkansas

19. Alabama

20. Nebraska

21. USC

22. Ole Miss

24. Virginia

25. Liberty

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