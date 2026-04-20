What Does Miami Baseball Need to do to Crack the Top 25 Again?
Another week goes by, and the Miami Hurricanes are left off the rankings. The Canes are coming off a series win against Stanford, winning their fifth straight series, and fourth straight in ACC play.
However, even with the wins, the Hurricanes have struggled to put a complete weekend together and sweep a conference opponent. Either a bullpen disaster happens, or defensive errors start to mount.
The Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country, but they still have their ups and downs. These are the little things holding the Canes back from playing their best baseball and reaching back into the top 25.
Moreover, the Canes have to help themselves because of the lack of names they have to face this season. The biggest series win of the season was against Wake Forest, but the series dropped to No. 21 Florida, No. 22 Boston College, and Duke are the main reasons the Canes are still on the outside looking in.
They have to win all of their series for the rest of the season, with the most meaningful one being against No. 8 Florida State at the end of the season. It might be their best way to get a hosting spot in regionals if they take care of business the rest of the season.
It would also show the culmination of what the Canes can be and will be in the future. They have Omaha-centered goals, but they also have to play like it.
Miami's Remaining Teams to Face:
Cal (RPI — 71)
NC State ((RPI — 50)
Louisville (RPI — 117)
Florida State ((RPI — 10)
D1Baseball Top 25, April 20
(ranking, team, record)
1. UCLA, 36-3
2. North Carolina, 33-7
3. Georgia Tech, 32-7
4. Texas, 30-8
5. Georgia, 32-9
6. Oregon State, 30-8
7. Texas A&M, 31-7
8. Florida State, 28-11
9. Coastal Carolina, 28-11
10. Virginia, 28-13
11. Auburn, 27-12
12. West Virginia, 27-9
13. Alabama, 28-13
14. Oklahoma, 27-12
15. Mississippi State, 30-10
16. Kansas, 29-11
17. Ole Miss, 29-12
18. Southern Mississippi, 28-12
19. Oregon, 28-11
20. Nebraska, 31-9
21. Florida, 28-13
22. Boston College, 31-12
23. USC, 30-11
24. Arkansas, 26-15
25. Arizona State, 28-13
Dropped Out: UCF
Baseball America Rankings, April 20
(ranking, team)
1. UCLA
2. North Carolina
3. Texas
4. Georgia Tech
5. Oregon State
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Texas A&M
9. Oklahoma
10. Coastal Carolina
11. Florida State
12. Florida
13. Mississippi State
14. West Virginia
15. Kansas
16. Southern Mississippi
17. Boston College
18. Arkansas
19. Alabama
20. Nebraska
21. USC
22. Ole Miss
24. Virginia
25. Liberty
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5