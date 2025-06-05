Miami Set To Start Freshman AJ Ciscar In Friday's Louisville Super Regional Game
LOUISVILLE, KY — The Miami Hurricanes are ready for their super regional since the 2016 matchup against ACC Foe Louisville, and there is a change set in stone for the mound. Star freshman AJ Ciscar will be on the bump on Friday against the Cardinals.
" I will be starting on Friday," Ciscar said in the pregame press conference. "I truly believe that J.D. and (pitching coach) Laz (Gutierrez) have done a great job developing me and really getting me to work down in the zone as a sinker-baller or with a slider that I have that really only plays down in the zone and really making sure that I live there throughout the entire outing and induce ground balls to (Daniel) Cuvet, (Jake) Ogden, Dorian (Gonzalez Jr.) and Renzo (Gonzalez) and let them work."
Ciscar is 6-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 20 games, nine starts, and earned All-ACC Freshman Team honors. This is not shocking if you paid attention to how head coach J.D. Arteaga managed his pitching staff in the Hattiesburg Regional.
Ciscar stood toe to toe against Alabama and handled himself like a professional on the mound. Arteaga noticed and highlighted that he earned this moment.
"He's earned it," Arteaga said. "Bottom line is he's earned it. It's not about expectations or anything like that. He's been very consistent for us all year. Even when he was in the bullpen prior to getting put into the rotation, he was very good for us, so he's earned it. And I think the team was behind him, and they're excited about it when he pitches. As far as expectations, we expect him to be at his best and if that's enough, great. If it's not, we'll figure out how to win on Saturday and Sunday, He doesn't have to be perfect. He's just got to be persistent and keep getting after it, no matter what's going on, keep getting after it. He's the type of guy that he is; we call it naivety, but just go out there and do this thing. The stage has never been too big for him."
This is the biggest stage of his career, and for the rest of the team. This has already been most players' postseason debuts, and super regionals are just the next step to possible glory for this program.
"I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing," Ciscar said. "Just because it's a higher stage doesn't mean I have to change anything. I don't need to be perfect. I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing, keep pounding the zone and just keep using ground balls and let my stuff play."
The Hurricanes will be ready to play against the Cardinals at 3:00 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium as they look to continue their incredible story this season.