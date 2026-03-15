Miami Get's Run-Ruled While Scoring 10 Runs, Dropping Third Series in A Row

An Omaha-level offense, with one of the worst bullpens in the country. That is what the Miami Hurricanes are faced with now, dropping their third series in a row, this time against the Duke Blue Devils in an early Sunday morning game.

The Hurricanes' offense was never going to be an issue this season, and they proved that in the rubber match against the Blue Devils. Hit after hit, run after run, the Hurricanes would score and respond to everything that was thrown at them, but for a third weekend in a row, a bullpen disaster held them back from another series win.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga started the game, giving sophomore Tate DeRias another chance as the Sunday starter after last weekend's struggles. It was quickly proven to be a terrible mistake. DeRias does an excellent job getting ahead of the count 0-2, but after that, he can't find ways to strike out batters. The Blue Devils took advantage of it with a grand slam to start the game against the Canes.

However, the Hurricane would continue to respond no matter how many runs whoever was on the mound. The Canes would respond in the second, adding two runs to the board, but in the third, the Canes would already be on their third pitcher and begin the trend: Anything a new pitcher was put in, they would instantly give up two runs.

It would be a new pitcher in every inning for the Canes, showing the lack of arms in the bullpen and the lack of consistency with the pitching staff. The Canes couldn't throw a strike, and it would bite them in the fifth inning.

After battling back from a 6-2 deficit, the Hurricanes would take a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth Inning after an Alex Sosa home run.

Then in the fifth inning, Miami would go through five pitchers, all giving up runs that totaled nine at the end of the inning. That would be the nail in the coffin for a bigger issue that has to be addressed. Three years in a row, the Hurricanes have one or two great starting pitchers, but the Canes continue to never have a bullpen. It has been an year over year issue, continuing to show its ugly head.

The Hurricanes would try to fight back, adding another run, but that life was already taken from them. The Blue Devils would add three more runs, run-ruling the Canes in the Sunday matchup.

It would be the third most runs ever given up in a baseball game at the University of Miami. The Canes will wait for two pitchers who are expected to be back over the next two weeks. Nick Robert will first play against Creighton, and Frank Menendez against Clemson.

Could it be the change the Hurricanes need? Only time will tell, but there is a big issue in Coral Gables that needs to be fixed soon.

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