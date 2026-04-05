Miami Strands Multiple Runners, Dropping Final Game of Series Against Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes fail to get another series sweep in ACC, as the Virginia Tech Hokies take advantage of a rusty AJ Ciscar, defeating the Canes 6-3

The Hurricanes had spent the first two games delivering bomb after bomb against the Hokies, but today, they struggled to score even though they had 11 hits. The bats fell short, while the Hokies saw hanging pitches to smash over the fence in Mark Light field. The Hokies also just played a cleaner game.

Ciscar, the sophomore ace for the Canes, missed last week’s series against the Clemson Tigers due to a bicep strain in his throwing arm. Today, with the series already won, he would get the Sunday start to test his arm.

Ciscar would go the first inning putting a zero on the board, but it wouldn’t be enough to slow down the Hokies, who picked up momentum in the ninth inning of Saturday’s game.

Ciscar would then give up two runs in back-to-back innings, highlighted by two back-to-back home runs in the third inning that almost got him pulled.

However, Ciscar would bounce back and get the next three innings, retiring 11 straight, giving the Canes some working room to get back into the game.

The Hurricanes would find themselves making contact with the bat, but struggled with bringing in runs. The Canes would score in the first third inning thanks to Daniel Cuvet's RBI double.

Then the Hurricanes would score again in the bottom of the sixth to get more into the lead, thanks to a Max Galvin RBI single.

However, the Canes would continue to ground out and give the Hokies flyouts, limiting what they could truly do offensively.

Still, the Canes were able to rally, and in the bottom of the eighth, the strength of their lineup was able to get on base. Alex Sosa was walked, Derek Williams picked up a single, and after Brylan West would bunt to advance the runners to third and second. It was textbook baseball, with the Canes returning slugger Max Galvin due.

Galvin would take a couple of pitches and battle out of a difficult situation. Soon, he would hit a ball to the gap in right field, but the Hokie would fly for the catch and out, while Williams would be caught off base because it looked like a base hit for the Canes.

𝙂𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝙊𝘽𝙄𝙀 💎@SammyG_XIV's #SCTop10 catch and double-up saves Virginia Tech's 4-2 lead and sends us to the ninth!#Hokies 🦃⚾️ pic.twitter.com/qMalDIywNt — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) April 5, 2026

The Hokies would add one more run at the top of the ninth that would be all the insurance they needed to avoid the sweep.

The Hurricanes earn the series win, but the goal was a sweep. They have goals of hosting regionals, and limiting themselves to games like this can put them on the road to the NCAA Tournament.

Miami will return to Mark Light Field against the FIU Panthers at Mark Light Field April 7, at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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