Miami Takes a Step Back and Drops Friday's Game To No. 8 Florida 6-2
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team takes several steps back, dropping their second game of the season and the first against No. 8 Florida in its anticipated weekend series 6-2.
The Hurricanes started well but after a troubled third inning from Friday starter Nick Roberts, the Canes found themselves struggling to dig themselves out of a hole. The hitting was hit or miss all night. Star third baseman Daniel Cuvet started the night with a double but failed to reach the bag after. The same story was with Jake Ogden who started with an RBI double and did not get a hit the rest of the night.
First baseman Todd Hudson was the best hitter of the night going two for four at the play and bringing in the second and last RBI of the night for the Canes.
The massive issue was the amount of arms a "revamped bullpen" the Hurricanes dug into in the opening game. Roberts was pulled after allowing three runs in the fifth He finished with seven strikeouts allowing four hits and pitched 82 times with an ERA of 2.40. Decent work to start but could be improved. The Canes followed Roberts and proceeded to burn Carson Fischer, AJ Ciscar, Rob Evans, and Tate DeRias and each allowed a hit or run in those innings and gave the Gators to advantage for the rest of the night.
Miami returns to try and battle out of this hole and tie the series tomorrow with Griffin Hugus and a hopefully improved batting team.
