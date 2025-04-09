Miami Will Face Boston College at Fenway Park for ALS Awareness Game
The Boston Red Sox and Boston College have announced their 13th annual ALS Awareness Game, set for Sunday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Fenway Park. The Boston College Eagles will host the University of Miami Hurricanes in this special matchup at one of the most prolific venues in all of baseball.
Held each year in honor of former BC baseball captain Pete Frates—who was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 and passed away in 2019 at the age of 34—the game continues his legacy and mission to raise awareness and support for those affected by the disease.
General admission tickets are available for $15 at redsox.com/alsgame, with all proceeds benefiting the Peter Frates Foundation. The nonprofit organization helps cover the cost of specialized home care for ALS patients and their families.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
How To Watch Bethune-Cookman at Miami:
What: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, April 9
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet is coming off a massive game in Sunday's victory over Pitt. The third baseman went two for four, driving in four RBIs and scoring a run. He has had a great season so far and will look to continue to roll against Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.
Bethune-Cookman Player to Watch
Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats - Martinez is the stand-out star for the Wildcats. He leads the team in just about every major statistical category at the plate. His .380 average and 1.206 OPS are both the best on the team. The outfielder also leads the team with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. This is the guy that the Hurricanes will have to contain if they are going to win this game.