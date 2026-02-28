No. 17 Miami Looks to Even Series against No. 10 Florida: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are looking to tie the series against the Florida Gators after dropping game one 7-2.

How to Watch: No. 10 Florida At No. 17 Miami

When: Feb 27-March 1

Friday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 1:00 pm. ET

Where: Coral Gables, Fla. at Mark Light Field

TV: ACCN

Last time out, Florida: The Gators took down FIU with ease with their fourth double-digit run-rule win of the season, improving their record to 9-1.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes rallied in the ninth inning after going down three in the eighth for a seven-run inning, starting with a Cuvet homerun, Brylan West's two-run RBI double, and a bases-clearing RBI double from Jake Ogden to defeat the Owls.

Pregame:

The Hurricanes are in a rain delay, but the game is still expected to start at 6:05 p.m.

1st Inning:

Top: Rob Evans started the night with some great pitching. 2 strikeouts and a groundout in the first inning. Good start.

Bottom:

