No. 17 Miami Looks to Even Series against No. 10 Florida: Live Updates
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes are looking to tie the series against the Florida Gators after dropping game one 7-2.
How to Watch: No. 10 Florida At No. 17 Miami
When: Feb 27-March 1
- Friday: 7:00 p.m. ET
Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET
Sunday: 1:00 pm. ET
Where: Coral Gables, Fla. at Mark Light Field
TV: ACCN
Last time out, Florida: The Gators took down FIU with ease with their fourth double-digit run-rule win of the season, improving their record to 9-1.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes rallied in the ninth inning after going down three in the eighth for a seven-run inning, starting with a Cuvet homerun, Brylan West's two-run RBI double, and a bases-clearing RBI double from Jake Ogden to defeat the Owls.
Pregame:
The Hurricanes are in a rain delay, but the game is still expected to start at 6:05 p.m.
1st Inning:
Top: Rob Evans started the night with some great pitching. 2 strikeouts and a groundout in the first inning. Good start.
Bottom:
