No. 17 Miami Set to 'Find out How Good we Really Are' Against No. 10 Florida

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Offensively, this could be the best offense the Miami Hurricanes have seen in program history.

However, No. 17 Miami will have its first real test against No. 10 Florida this weekend, seeking its first series win over the Gators since the 2021 season.

"This weekend, we are going to learn a lot about both teams," Head coach J.D. Arteaga said. "They're not going win a national championship or lose one. It's a big series, I understand. It's a rivalry and probably plays more into the recruiting side than anything else. But it's really a measuring stick of where we're at; however, we look this weekend, we've got to be better in June than we were this weekend. We could sweep this weekend, and we'll still be better.

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet After smashing a grand slam against Lafayette. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

"We're going to find out how good we really are. They are a good team all around, and they've been like that for a long time, and we have to play good baseball to beat them."

The Gators are off to a 9-1, dropping their first game of the year, but rebounding by winning nine straight. The Hurricanes like being 10-0, but know they are still trying to test to see where they are compared to other potential playoff teams around the country.

Miami starting pitcher AJ Ciscar follows through on the mound. | Miami baseball Twitter/X | @CanesBaseball

It's a measuring stick," Arteaga said." We're trying to win every game, you know? If we come out and play harder because it's the Gators, then we're not doing our job as coaches, and we're not playing to get in the rightway. We have to give our best effort."

The Hurricanes are trying to get into the mindset of a great playoff team, treating this like a playoff game, as Arteaga leans on some of the greatest players that have ever swung a bat.

"I use the analogy of the team, on Tuesday, with Derek Jeter," Aretaga said. "Jeter played 158 postseason games in his career. And if you average out the regular seasons, they're almost mirror images as far as batting, I think it's .310 to .308, 20 or 22, Home runs, 66 RBIs. It's second mirror images, you know, and he's just the same player in April as he was in October. That's what it takes."

How to Watch: No. 10 Florida At No. 17 Miami

When: Feb 27-March 1

Friday: 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. ET

Sunday: 1:00 pm. ET

Where: Coral Gables, Fla. at Mark Light Field

TV: ACCN

