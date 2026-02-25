No. 17 Miami Looks to Stay Undefeated against FAU: Live Updates
The Miami Hurricanes return to action after their best start since the 2013 season. They are ranked No. 17 in the country, and after a 73-run weekend, the Canes will face a familiar foe from South Florida, the FAU Owls.
The Canes struggled last year with their midweek matchups, but this season, a 2-0 record, with one being an epic 13-inning game against UCF, has highlighted that this team might be different.
The Canes will warm up before they face No. 10 Florida, as they still try to figure out their defensive lineups and what works well offensively.
Superstar third baseman Daniel Cuvet is already off to a great start this season, nearing the top five all-time of Miami Hurricanes baseball history in home runs, and his protection behind him is trying to keep up. Cuvet has five home runs so far this season, while following him in the order, Alex Sosa and Derek Williams have four.
The Best Hitter in the Country
Williams has started the season red hot, and it playing like the best player in the country. He has already earned an ACC player of the Week to start the season, and is slashing .571/1.829/1.179.
Williams has 16 hits, with 13 RBIs tied for second alongside Cuvet. Sosa leads the team with 17.
Injuries
The Hurricanes have been dealing with injuries to start the season. They are missing two of their best pitchers, who won't be back until conference play, while they just lost one of their star hitters to a foot injury in the 10th inning against the Knights. The Canes will be without Max Galvin for the foreseeable future.
The Hurricanes will take on the Owls in Boca Raton, Fla. at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX or ESPN+.
D1 Baseball:
1. UCLA
2. LSU
3. Texas
4. Mississippi State
5. Georgia Tech
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. North Carolina
9. Coastal Carolina
10. Florida
11. Georgia
12. Southern Miss
13. Oklahoma
14. NC State
15. Clemson
16. Wake Forest
17. Miami
18. TCU
19. Oregon State
20. Tennessee
21. Florida State
22. Kentucky
23. Texas A&M
24. West Virginia
25. Ole Miss
1. UCLA
2. LSU
3. Mississippi State
4. Georgia Tech
5. Auburn
6. Texas
7. North Carolina
8. Georgia
9. Arkansas
10. Oklahoma
11. Ole Miss
12. Virginia
13. TCU
14. Clemson
15. NC State
16. Coastal Carolina
17. Florida State
18. Southern Miss
19. Tennessee
20. West Virginia
21. Texas A&M
22. Miami
23. Florida
24. Oregon State
25. Vanderbilt
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5