No. 17 Miami Looks to Stay Undefeated against FAU: Live Updates

The Miami Hurricanes return to action after their best start since the 2013 season. They are ranked No. 17 in the country, and after a 73-run weekend, the Canes will face a familiar foe from South Florida, the FAU Owls.

The Canes struggled last year with their midweek matchups, but this season, a 2-0 record, with one being an epic 13-inning game against UCF, has highlighted that this team might be different.

The Canes will warm up before they face No. 10 Florida, as they still try to figure out their defensive lineups and what works well offensively.

Superstar third baseman Daniel Cuvet is already off to a great start this season, nearing the top five all-time of Miami Hurricanes baseball history in home runs, and his protection behind him is trying to keep up. Cuvet has five home runs so far this season, while following him in the order, Alex Sosa and Derek Williams have four.

The Best Hitter in the Country

Williams has started the season red hot, and it playing like the best player in the country. He has already earned an ACC player of the Week to start the season, and is slashing .571/1.829/1.179.

Williams has 16 hits, with 13 RBIs tied for second alongside Cuvet. Sosa leads the team with 17.

Injuries

The Hurricanes have been dealing with injuries to start the season. They are missing two of their best pitchers, who won't be back until conference play, while they just lost one of their star hitters to a foot injury in the 10th inning against the Knights. The Canes will be without Max Galvin for the foreseeable future.

The Hurricanes will take on the Owls in Boca Raton, Fla. at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACCNX or ESPN+.

D1 Baseball:

1. UCLA

2. LSU

3. Texas

4. Mississippi State

5. Georgia Tech

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. North Carolina

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Florida

11. Georgia

12. Southern Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. NC State

15. Clemson

16. Wake Forest

17. Miami

18. TCU

19. Oregon State

20. Tennessee

21. Florida State

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. West Virginia

25. Ole Miss

