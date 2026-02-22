No. 23 Miami Sets New Program Record in Demolition Job of Lafayette

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 23 Miami's (9-0 ) six-game week comes to an end, defeating Lafayette 26-1 after another masterful offensive performance against the Leopards.

Moreover, the Canes continue to have one of the best offenses in the country. Entering this game, they ranked in the top four runs averaged so far this season, averaging 13.7.

On a windy Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field, they would nearly get that in a record-setting fourth inning, but starting quickly in the first, they would run up the score.

The Canes started their attack quickly with a base hit from leadoff Jake Ogden. After some questionable starting pitching from the Leopards' Sunday starter, Trey Zaffiro, the Canes took full advantage of several errors and wild pitches, running up the score 5-0.

UM’s Sunday starter, Tate DeRias, earned another start, but he continues to struggle punching batters out, running up his pitch count.

After the first two innings, DeRias has put two zeros on the board but gave up a run in the third inning. However, Miami responded with two runs of their own, an Ogden flyout and Brylan West's sac-fly.

DeRias would continue to run his pitches high, and after one out in the top of the fourth, he loaded the bases and head coach J.D. Arteaga pulled him.

The Canes would get out of the inning without a disaster, entering a Daniel Cuvet master class and a program-setting inning.

Cuvet would hit his first home run of the game, fourth of the season, on a solo shot that would start the Canes' scoring run of the fourth. After that, there would be another high-scoring electric fourth that has become accustomed to this season.

Following Cuvet, Derek Williams would smash his fourth homer of the season. Williams is having one of the most underrated seasons as a hitter in the country. The Canes would go back through the lineup with freshman Jailen Watkins bringing in two runs, allowing the top of the order to find itself back at Cuvet with the bases loaded.

Cuvet would walk in calmly and smash his fifth homer of the season for a grand slam for the Canes, continuing his personal light show.

Alex Sosa would follow him with another home run, before West returned to the plate for his own homer, which would be a program-setting bomb for the most home runs in a single inning.

Miami would finally end the inning, thanks to a Brandon Degoti flyout, closing out the 12-run inning for the Canes.

The game was over at that point, but three more innings remained before the run rule would be in effect; however, in baseball, the game is never truly over.

Miami would score another run in the bottom of the fifth, pushing their lead to 19 with a little more cushion for the fast-starting team. The Canes would add more runs with three more bombs and runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Hurricanes will now head into the week preparing for a midweek matchup against FAU, before a rivalry weekend against No. 12 Florida.

