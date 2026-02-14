No. 22 Miami Flashed Glimpses of an Omaha Team, Defeating Lehigh in Game One

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Omaha is in sight for No. 22 Miami, but first, they have to kick-start the season with a bang.

Against Lehigh, the Hurricanes' dominant offense showed flashes of a team that could be a National Championship contender, defeating the Mountain Hawks 13-2 after a monster third inning.

Sophomore RHP AJ Ciscar started on the mound, earning the Friday night start, continuing where he left off after his freshman All-American season. Against the Hawks, he threw five innings, allowing five hits, while striking out seven batters on 86 pitches.

AJ Ciscar had a solid opening night:



5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 7 K



86 pitches thrown, 59 for strikes. #GoCanes — Gabriel Garcia (@Gabewritesports) February 14, 2026

"J.D. Aretaga or Ciscar Qoute"

Through the first two, it was a back-and-forth outing between the teams until the dam broke in the third. It started with returning, now the designated hitter, Max Galvin, putting the Canes on the board with a two-run RBI double, giving the Canes some cushion after being one 1-0.

Moreover, the Canes were making contact with the ball all night, but nothing substantial happened until Galvin made the first mark.

Entered catcher Alex Sosa. The NC State transfer batting fifth in the potent Canes lineup brings game-changing and Omaha experience, giving this team a massive boost. He proved it with the first home run of the season, and his first as a Cane for a three-run homer.

SOSA BOMBA INCOMING 💣 pic.twitter.com/ssYPTzj5eW — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 14, 2026

"Sosa qoute"

The Hawks would add one more run at the top of the sixth, but it would be the last time they would reach home plate.

The Hurricanes would go on to maintain the lead and push the score up in the eighth inning. Jake Ogden would finally get on the board with an RBI triple, while Max Galvin continued his multiple-hit game with another RBI.

"I'm like, really fast" - Jake Ogden, probably pic.twitter.com/F83WbbfmG8 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 14, 2026

Following him was Sosa, who added to his monster day with another RBI-single, making him responsible for four runs. Then the Canes went to the bench and flexed even more offensive power with Cian Copeland getting his first hit, a two-run RBI-double. Then, more bench depth with Jalen Watkins bringing in another to extend the lead.

Welcome to the party, Cian Copeland! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZUSN3fcnAz — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) February 14, 2026

Miami scored touchdowns in the sixth and in the eighth.

"Arteaga on the offense"

The Canes will return to Mark Light Field at 6:00 p.m. looking to get the series win.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: