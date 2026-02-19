No. 23 Miami will be Without its Star Batter for the Foreseeable Future

While No. 23 Miami is 5-0 to start this season, they will now be without one of their star hitters for six-eight weeks thanks to a foot injury.

Miami Hurricanes senior Max Galvin suffered a foot injury in the comeback win against UCF.

Galvin suffered the injury in Tuesday's 8-7 win over UCF during an at-bat in the 10th inning stumbing his way out of the batter's box for a groundout double. Galvin had started the first four games of the season, three in left field and one as the designated hitter, batting in the 2-spot. He was hitting .278 with two doubles and six RBIs.

Last season, he finished the season hitting .313 with 18 doubles, eight home runs, nine stolen bases, and 37 RBIs in 60 games, 59 starts.

New Starter for the Canes

With the Cane playing four games this weekend, one extra player will be called to start, and it goes to left-handed pitcher Rob Evans. After recovering from an injury last season and coming out of the bullpen, Evans will now get his chance to start, as he was projected to do at the start of the season.

The Hurricanes will battle against Lafayette starting on Friday, then have a double header on Saturday before finishing the weekend on Sunday.

The air in Coral Gables and at the University of Miami had to be effective because during the Men's basketball game against Virginia Tech, the Canes baseball team also battled to the very end, stealing a victory over UCF in extra innings 8-7 thanks to a walk-off homerun from a star transfer.

No. 23 Miami (4-0) survived an outstanding performance by junior pitcher Matt Sauser, icing the Canes in the first six innings.

The Canes knew a jump in competition would be in order quickly this season, but against the Knights, they faced a raging bull in Saucser, who wouldn’t let UM hit the ball all game. While on the opposing side, the mound struggles for the Canes started early.

Getting to starting nod was senior Lyndon Glidewell, who started well before giving up a two-run home run in the top of the third inning. After, he continued to give up more runs in the following inning before getting pulled after 3.2 innings of work, giving up six hits, four runs, hitting three batters, and only three punch outs.

