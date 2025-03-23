All Hurricanes

Pitching Fails Miami Again Dropping Series to No. 5 Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes still have a pitching issue despite giving No. 5 Florida State a run for their money.

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A disastrous fourth inning holds the Miami Hurricanes back from completing the upset against No. 5 Florida State droping the series 2-1 losing game three 10-6.

UM started the game off well. Outside of some errors from starter Brian Walters in the first that allowed a run, the Canes were up 3-2 heading into the fourth when an all-time meltdown happened. The Seminoles earned seven runs on seven hits on Walters. After, the Hurricanes bullpen was questionable with the player they brought in. At that point no matter how much the Hurricanes tried to rally back, it was too little too late.

If there is some positive news from another series loss, the Hurricanes might have found a consistent lineup. Bringing in the same lineup from the previous game, Freshman Fabio Peralta and Brandon DeGotti have proven to be great recruits from this Hurricanes staff.

Peralta moving up to the two-hole has been a spark plug to this offense. Jake Ogden is overall the best player on the team and having Peralta follow him and then Daniel Cuvet is only a recipe for success. Miami's six runs show they have the offensive capabilities to compete at top of the league.

However, they have started conference play 1-6 and desperately need a series sweep. They will face No. 17 North Carolina this weekend and a series win on the road could spark conversation of the Hurricanes being one of the top five teams in the ACC.

The Hurricanes are almost through the meat of their schedules and now have a general idea of what type of team they believe they are. Some changes will continue to be made to find the perfect pitching rotation and lineup, the Canes are starting to find answers.

