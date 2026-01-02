Miami's 'Unsung Heroes' Are the Root Cause For The Programs Current Trajectory

ARLINGTON — The Miami Hurricanes are one win away from a home game for the national championship.

Each game is bigger and bigger, but it wouldn't be without the trust that the players have in head coach Mario Cristobal to turn the program back into a national powerhouse.

Moreover, Cristobal could not have done it without some "unsung heroes" that lifted the Canes to this point in the season.

"That's a tough question and you hate to leave guys out," Crisotbal said. "A guy that pops into mind right away is Keionte Scott who was injured in the middle of the season and was up for several postseason awards.

"You'd never know it because he never, ever once asked to have a campaign for a postseason award. Total team guy. I think guys like Anez Cooper really stand out. Mark Fletcher stands out. Again, I'll probably stop there because I feel like I almost offend so many guys that have laid it on the line and you don't get a chance to mention them. But very grateful to have a group of guys that approach their work in that kind of manner."

Cristobal spent the entire season highlighting that this group is special, and even during the downs, they can stick together and make one another better. He also knows that the only reason they are in this spot is because of everyone around the program, not just him.

"Again, I have very little care to do anything as it relates to me," Cristobal said postgame. "And I'm being honest with you, and I'll tell you why. Because this operation is, like, 150 people. You tie in families, it's about 600 people. And we all live and die by the moves that we make and the work that we put in. So, it is 100% not about me. I'm part of their team. I'm part of that family. And it is my obligation as a former Miami Hurricane player -- and all the things that Miami did for my brother and I -- to do my best to try to provide these guys with even better opportunities so they can fulfill all the great things they are destined for. So, I am part of a great team, and I'm proud to be part of a great team."

Now the Hurricanes will face a hot and hungry Ole Miss team, which has everything working after the Lane Kiffin departure that boosted their program.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: