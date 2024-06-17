Another Pitcher For The Bullpen As Reese Lumpkin Commits To Miami
The potential departure of the Cane's top three arms to the looming MLB Draft continues to make J.D. Arteaga search the portal for more arms. A new arm has been found at Winthrop University in transfer right-handed pitcher Reese Lumpkin.
He spent all four years of his undergraduate playing for the Eagles and now has an opportunity to show the Canes what he is made of.
Lumpkin stands at 6-6 205 pounds and has all the intangibles to play above what his numbers show. His fastball averages between 91-94 with a top speed of 95 mph. His change-up is 83-85 mph while his slider sits between 78-80 mph.
He finished as a redshirt junior year with an ERA of 4.53 and a 2-6 W/L. He started most of the games he appeared in and had the best season of his career. Batters going against him averaged a .268 at-bat but he did allow 39 runs while he was on the mound in his 11 appearances. That is something that will have to be cleaned up but with the pitching staff of the Hurricanes being one of the best in the country, that can work in his favor.