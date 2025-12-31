Mario Cristobal Describes Competitive Relationship Between Rueben Bain Jr. And Akheem Mesidor

The Miami Hurricanes pass rush unit has been the backbone of one of the strongest defenses in the country.

The entire Hurricanes defense revolves around the performance and consistency of the defensive line. If the defensive line can limit the run and put pressure on the quarterback, it makes life for the linebackers and defensive backs much easier. The same is true for the offensive line as well.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal discussed the competitive relationship between future NFL draft picks Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. The duo have dominated offenses and have kept Miami afloat in clutch situations throughout the season. Cristobal gave insight into how the pair prepare to hunt offenses during the week.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) eludes the tackle of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Competition makes everyone better

Iron has always sharpened iron. In Miami's case, Bain has always sharpened Mesidor and vise versa. Cristobal elaborated on what kind of relationship the two pass rushers have as teammates.

"I think it's healthy competition is what it is...there's nothing better than when you have someone to compete with on your team at the same position that you really, really like and love. It's a great driving force and a great driving factor." Mario Cristobal

Whether that's comparing statistics or seeing who can draw the most amount of blockers, Bain and Mesidor have been crucial to each other's development. Cristobal also discussed how their competitive relationship has impacted the team.

What they mean to the team

Bain and Mesidor's impact on the Miami Hurricanes football program goes beyond sacks and tackles for loss. Their success is impacted by the legends before them and currently impacts the future of Hurricanes football.

Cristobal also complimented the offensive line while describing Bain and Mesidor's competitive relationship.

"So, the fact that those two guys have that kind of a relationship and that they get to compete against each other every day and against really good offensive linemen, it bodes well for us. It helps to keep developing. And also, part of their legacy is leaving the high standard for the guys that are coming after them." Mario Cristobal

Bain and Mesidor had names like Warren Sapp, Vince Wilfork, Jerome Brown, Calais Campbell, Ted Hendricks, and Gregory Rousseau to set the standard for them. 16 sacks and 25 tackles for loss as a duo this season has truly set the standard for future defensive line units in Coral Gables.

In Miami's first playoff matchup in the CFP era against No. 7 Texas A&M, the pair combined for 4.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. That's the exact kind of terror they'll have to cause Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin tonight at 7:30pm Eastern on ESPN.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News

Mario Cristobal Reasserts Why The Hurricanes Belonged In The College Football Playoff

Rueben Bain Jr. Credits DC Corey Hetherman For Defensive Success This Season

Mario Cristobal And This Miami Hurricanes Team Trusts Freshman Malachi Toney To Be Great