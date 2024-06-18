Extra Point: The Miami Hurricane Baseball Team Is On Fire This Offseason
It has been a fantastic offseason for the Miami Hurricanes as they continue to pile in transfers from around the country.
It is no secret that the Hurricanes had a horrendous season under first-year head coach J.D. Arteaga, but he has been in the portal working hard to get an adequate roster for the Hurricanes. Many things can be true and while the Canes had talent on the roster, the entirety of the roster still had been to the standards of the past.
Three of the team's best arms are leaving for the MLB Draft in July and have been a primary target for the coach and recruiting staff. As of June 17th, the Canes have had four pitching commits and there are still more to come. Things are moving in the right direction for the program but what is even better is the return of Daniel Cuvet and his power-hitting for the team.
There have already been many stories about him and his return to the program but the key thing this offseason has been adding quality hitters around the freshman All-American. That has happened with the addition of newcomers in Liberty transfer Todd Hudson and Wichita State transfer Derek Williams.
There is an effort for the Hurricanes to return to one of the best baseball teams in the country and get back to the team's first College World Series since 2016. They missed the postseasons this year, but that will change as the team is expected to better for the upcoming year.