How To Watch: 2024 MLB Draft
FORT WORTH - The Cleveland Guardians have this year's first pick in the Draft order. The draft will be held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas and some players from the Miami Hurricanes have a chance to get drafted.
Notably, pitcher Gage Ziehl and Rafe Schlesinger have summited their names for this class and will likely be day two or three picks.
How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft:
Dates: July 14-16
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network
Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Fubo
When is the 2024 MLB Draft?
The MLB Draft kicks off amidst the action of All-Star Week on Sunday, July 14. The Draft will take place across three days, ending on July 16.
What channel is the MLB Draft on?
The 2024 MLB Day 1, Round One will start at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Day 1, Round Two will jump over to ESPN+. Days 2 and 3 will start at noon ET and be available to watch on MLB TV and MLB.com.