All Hurricanes

How To Watch: 2024 MLB Draft

The MLB All-Star break has arrived and with that comes new prospects and the MLB Draft.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Gage Ziehl (31) during the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes pitcher Gage Ziehl (31) during the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

FORT WORTH - The Cleveland Guardians have this year's first pick in the Draft order. The draft will be held at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas and some players from the Miami Hurricanes have a chance to get drafted.

Notably, pitcher Gage Ziehl and Rafe Schlesinger have summited their names for this class and will likely be day two or three picks.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft:

Dates: July 14-16

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, MLB Network

Streaming: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, Fubo

When is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The MLB Draft kicks off amidst the action of All-Star Week on Sunday, July 14. The Draft will take place across three days, ending on July 16.

What channel is the MLB Draft on?

The 2024 MLB Day 1, Round One will start at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Day 1, Round Two will jump over to ESPN+. Days 2 and 3 will start at noon ET and be available to watch on MLB TV and MLB.com.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricane related: TwitterFacebook, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Baseball